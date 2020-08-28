KILGORE – State-ranked Carthage, led by the running of Mason Courtney and the passing of Kai Horton, opened the UIL’s 100th season of high school football in the state of Texas with a 27-7 victory over Kilgore on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Courtney, who finished with 66 yards rushing, scored on runs of two, 12 and thre yards, while Horton completed a 53-yard scoring strike to Montrell Hatton for Carthage’s first touchdown of the season.
Kilgore put together its only drive of the first half in the final seconds of the second period, moving 36-yards to score on four plays in just 23.8 seconds.
Tray Epps started the march with a two-yard run. Dalton McElyea completed passes of 22 and 6 yards to Brian Brown to reach the nine-yard line.
McElyea, Kilgore’s senior quarterback, then hooked up with Cade Pippen for the Ragin’ Red’s only touchdown of the game on the very next play, coming with just 4.1 seconds left in the half.
Kilgore finished the game with 163 yards of total offense. McElyea was 14-of-26 for 136 yards and a touchdown. Carthage did come away with interceptions by Braeden Wade, Zay Wood and Freddy Lynch.
The Ragin’ Red rushing game finished with just 24-yards on 25 carries. Epps led with 46 yards on 12 carries.
Horton was 13-of-24 for one touchdown and 226 passing yards with one interception by Kilgore cornerback Donovan Adkins.
Kilgore’s defense came away with a fumble recovery by defensive lineman Brantley Propes, and the interception by Adkins, but Davin Rider, along with Kaden Kenny, Eli Caruthers, and others made things interesting for Horton at times.
The Carthage defense wasn’t shabby either. Kilgore did not make its initial first down of the contest until the finals seconds of the second quarter. Mike linebacker Kip Lewis had two of Carthage’s four sacks on McElyea, while Kylon Lister and Camden Foster had one apiece.
Adkins, for Kilgore, also had kickoff returns of 37 and 59 yards.
Carthage opened the scoring on its third possession of the contest, getting a 53-yard scoring strike from Horton to Hatton to cap a two-play, 59-yard march with 5:51 remaining in the first quarter.
Before the half was in the books, the Dawgs added a couple of scoring runs by Courtney of two and 12 yards.
Irvin Jimenez was 3-for-3 on extra points in the first half.
Kilgore’s rushing struggled early, with the Bulldogs showing just minus 25 yards on the ground at halftime. McElyea was sacked three times, which figured into that total.
McElyea was 10-of-13 passing for a touchdown with an interception at intermission.
Carthage answered Kilgore’s touchdown with its only score of the second half, coming with 6:22 remaining in the third period on a Courtney’s 3-yard run to give the visitors a 27-7 lead.
Kilgore (0-1) returns to action next Friday at home against Terrell while Carthage (1-0) does not play again until Sept. 11 on the road against Little Cypress-Mauriceville.