WHITE OAK – The Roughneck defense came up big all night, sealing the deal late as White Oak held on for a 28-21 win over the Atlanta Rabbits at Roughneck Stadium.
The Roughnecks move to 2-0 with the win while dropping Atlanta to 0-5.
Atlanta scored with 10:02 remaining to cut the deficit to 28-21 after trailing 21-7 at halftime. The Rabbits drove deep into Roughneck territory late, but White Oak came up with two fourth-and-goal stops to seal the victory. A fourth-and-goal incomplete pass with 1:48 left turned the ball back over the White Oak, and the home team was able to run out the clock.
The Roughnecks got on the board quickly, driving 57 yards in just three plays and taking the early lead on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Cayson Siegley to Dylan Creager at the 10:52 mark of the opening quarter.
The defense got into the scoring act three minutes later when Sam Dusek forced a fumble in the end zone and Gavin Bzdil was there for the recovery and touchdown. The play was set up by a punt from Brian Smith that pinned Atlanta down at its own 2-yard line.
Atlanta answered midway through the second quarter with a 53-yard TD run by Terunte Neal, but the Roughnecks came back quickly.
Jackson Frazier did the scoring honors this time for White Oak, racing 62 yards straight up the middle. Smith’s PAT was good, and the Roughnecks enjoyed a 21-7 halftime lead.
Atlanta pulled to within 21-14 with 6:39 left in the third on a 3-yard touchdown run by Neal, capping a 14-play, 65-yard drive that was highlighted by a 29-yard run from Kameron Dickerson.
The Roughnecks came back late in the quarter with what proved to be the game-winner when Frazier scored on a 2-yard run. Defense and special teams helped set this one up when Michael Stevens recovered a fumble deep in Rabbit territory after a punt pinned Atlanta deep.
Neal’s 1-yard TD run with 10:02 left again made it a one TD game, but the Roughnecks held on for the victory.
Noah Carter had two interceptions for White Oak in the first half, and Creager picked off a pass at the end of the half.
The Roughnecks will visit Jefferson on Friday while Atlanta plays host to Sabine.