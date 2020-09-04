BECKVILLE -- Harleton's Van Ring snuffed out a halfback pass on the final play of the game as the Wildcats held on for a 23-20 win over the Beckville Bearcats at R.C. Beauchamp Stadium on Friday.
It brought the end of the back-and-forth battle with each team enjoying several leads.
The Bearcats drop to 0-2 on the young season, while it was the season opener for the Wildcats.
The play, which was supposed to be a throwback pass to quarterback Ryan Harris, saw the Bearcats end the game on the 15-yard line.
The Bearcats started the final drive at their own 45 with 1:56 left in the game. Taber Childs' 6-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, put the Wildcats up by three.
Facing a fourth-and-8 with 41 seconds left, J'Koby Williams took a reverse 25 yards to the Harleton 33. A keeper by Harris got the ball to the 19 and Williams got the ball to the 15.
A third-down pass was incomplete and on fourth down, Harris handed off to Milo Morrison on a sweep left. Morrison never got a chance to get off any pass as Ring took him down for a 10-yard loss.
A 30-yard JoJo Clark field goal in the opening period ended up being the difference in the game as the Beckville defense tightened down close.
The Bearcats responded with a 71-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard TD by Harris.
A Justin Davidson 1-yard TD gave the Wildcats a 9-6 halftime lead.
An interception by Williams got the Bearcats going in the second half and Harris again did the scoring, going in from the 2.
The power running of Childs gave the lead back to the Wildcats as he went over from the 3 early in the fourth quarter.
Harris scored his third TD with 4:53 left on a 1-yard run and Williams ran in the 2-point conversion.
A throwback screen to Drew Stafford got the Wildcats close and Childs, who rushed for 82 yards, scored the winning TD.
Williams finished with 93 yards on 12 carries, while Morrison had 68 on 12 carries and Harris had 63. He was just 2 of 6 passing for 12 yards with an interception.