TYLER — A possible showdown between Diboll and Malakoff wouldn’t happen until the Class 3A Division I championship on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
For now, the two teams will have to settle for a tie for the No. 1 spot in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll.
Diboll and Malakoff both received seven first-place votes and finished with a total of 201 points each.
San Augustine, Alto and Sabine remained at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
Hooks’ 31-14 win over previous No. 9 Mount Vernon allowed it to move up to the No. 8 spot. Hughes Springs, which was tied at No. 10 with Hooks a week ago, came in at No 9 this week.
Atlanta, Joaquin, Bullard Brook Hill and Gladewater all joined the poll, while West Rusk, Grand Saline and Grapeland all dropped out following losses.
Brook Hill and Gladewater both received 16 points to tie for the No. 15 slot.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, the top five of Longview, Carthage, Lufkin, Pleasant Grove and Jasper remained the same.
Tyler Lee fell from No. 6 to No. 9 after a 35-32 loss to Rockwall, and John Tyler dropped from No. 8 to No. 12 after its 36-28 setback to McKinney North.
Henderson moved up three spots from No. 7 to No. 10, and Whitehouse also jumped three spots to No. 8 after a 50-36 win over previous No. 12 Pine Tree — the Wildcats’ fifth straight win.
Lindale joined the poll, and Mabank dropped out.
In the big-school ranks, No. 1 Longview will host No. 9 Tyler Lee on Friday. No. 15 Lindale will be at No. 14 Pine Tree, and No. 8 Whitehouse will host No. 10 Marshall, which is also riding a five-game winning streak. No. 7 Henderson will play at No. 2 Carthage.
The small-school schedule features No. 8 Hooks at No. 11 Jefferson, No. 5 Sabine at No. 15 Gladewater and No. 7 Daingerfield at No. 6 Paul Pewitt.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writers Joe Hale and Chris Parry, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.