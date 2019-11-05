TYLER — With a win over Class 3A Division I No. 10 Franklin, Diboll moved into sole possession of the top spot in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll.
Diboll (9-0) received 10 of the possible 13 first-place votes and tallied 191 points. Malakoff (8-1) grabbed the other three first-place votes and received 184 points.
San Augustine and Alto remained at No. 3 and 4, respectively. Daingerfield moved into the top five after its 42-38 win over Paul Pewitt.
Jefferson made the biggest jump in the poll, going from No. 11 into a tie for No. 6 with Paul Pewitt.
Longview stayed at the top of the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, followed by Carthage, Lufkin, Pleasant Grove and Jasper to round out the top five.
Marshall jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after a 35-8 win over Whitehouse.
Athens rejoined the poll at No. 15, and Pine Tree dropped out.
No. 2 Carthage will close the regular season at No. 14 Kilgore. No. 8 Henderson will host No. 9 Van. No. 10 Tyler Lee will be in a game to determine the final playoff spot in District 11-6A against Mesquite Horn.
No. 14 Atlanta at No. 13 Hooks is the only ranked matchup on the small-school schedule for Week 11.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writer Joe Hale, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.