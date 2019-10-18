CARTHAGE — About the only thing Kelvontay Dixon hasn’t done this year is pass the ball for the Carthage Bulldogs — and that is still liable to happen before everything is said and done.
Friday night he added to his list of accomplishments as he was the escort for Homecoming Queen Cami Hicks.
But that was before the game.
The senior speedster caught a pair of touchdown passes and accounted for 81 yards of total offense as the No. 2 Bulldogs took out Chapel Hill 40-14 at Bulldog Stadium.
Carthage improves to 7-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 10-4A. The Bulldogs will go back on the road for a gama against Palestine. Chapel Hill falls to 2-5 and 0-2.
Dixon’s touchdown catches were two of four TD passes thrown by junior quarterback Kai Horton.
His first touchdown was a 13-yarder to Mason Courtney. He came back with a 67-yarder to Dixon and then a 4-yarder just before the half.
He closed out the scoring for the Bulldogs early in the second half when he hooked up with Montrell Smith on a 7-yrd touchdown pass in the third quarter. It came one play after a 55-yard completion to Kel Williams.
The Bulldogs did a little bit of everything on the night, finishing with 434 yards of total offense with 158 on the ground and 276 through the air.
Carthage started with great field position thanks to a long kickoff return by Nick Stewart to start the game. A 19-yard pass to Williams put it at the 7 and Courtney scored from there.
A 46-yard run by the junior running back and a defensive pass interference penalty had the Bulldogs back in scoring position. Horton hit him on a swing pass out of the backfield and Courtney did the rest for the 13-yard score.
While he didn’t catch a TD on the night, Williams was a favorite target of Horton, catching five passes for 125 yards. A 36-yard catch set up a Jaden Thomas 11-yard touchdown as the Bulldogs went up 20-0.
It could have gotten worse, but a roughing the kicker penalty kept Chapel Hill going and the visitors made the most of it.
Quarterback Kobe Coker hooked up with Mar’Quise Dilworth for 39 yards, then came back and connected with Keyjun Thomas for a 32-yard score.
That set the stage for Dixon’s other moment to shine as he caught the deep pass from Horton at the 30, stepped back to avoid being shoved out of bounds, then cut back and tip-toed down the sideline for the score.
Three minutes later he was back in the end zone as the defense forced a 3-and-out and Courtney picked up 27 yards to put the ball at the 4. Horton threw a fade to the right and Dixon caught it on his fingertips to the second score.
Smith’s TD catch made it 40-7 early in the third quarter and the Bulldogs threatened several more times. But penalties (8 for 75), an interception and a fumble that was returned 75 yards for a TD by Chapel Hill’s Ty Keys kept them from scoring again.