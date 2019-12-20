ARLINGTON — Both head coaches had thoughts about Carthage receiver Kelvontay Dixon following the Bulldogs’ 42-28 win over Waco La Vega in the Class 4A Division I Championship Friday at AT&T Stadium.
“He’s electric,” Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said. “We’re going to hold him back. We’re going to redshirt him.”
Waco La Vega head coach Don Hyde saw Dixon in the hallway leading to the locker room well after both team’s press conferences. As Dixon prepared for one final media interview, Hyde approached Dixon and said, “Congratulations. You’re an excellent football player.”
Hyde also asked Dixon where he would be playing at the next level. That was a question many people were wondering.
Dixon was originally committed to the University of Arkansas, but after head coach Chad Morris was relieved of his duties, Dixon decommitted from the program.
Dixon — a four-star recruit — has numerous offers, including one of the University of Texas at San Antonio that he picked up on Monday. UTSA recently hired Jeff Traylor as its head coach, and Traylor recruited Dixon while he was coach at Arkansas.
“I’m just really hoping to find what best fits me,” Dixon said.
On Friday, what was fitting for Dixon was a third state title and being named the Offensive MVP to boot.
With Waco La Vega leading 14-7 in the later stages of the second quarter, Dixon scored three touchdowns in about a six-minute span to put the Bulldogs up by two scores.
Dixon’s first touchdown reception came on a 22-yard pass from Kai Horton that landed in Dixon’s arms in the end zone as Dixon found his way behind the defender.
“That was a great throw,” Dixon said. “It was great watching him throw that ball and watching it just fall in my hands.”
As time was winding down the first half, Horton found Dixon just outside of the end zone, and Dixon muscled his way into the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead with three seconds on the clock.
“It was a great feeling because the momentum actually came to us,” Dixon said.
“I thought it was big right before the half getting that touchdown,” Surratt said. And then we come out and hit the big play to Kelvontay to start the second half. I though that was the biggest influence on the game.”
Dixon caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Horton just more than a minute into the third quarter to make the score 28-14.
Dixon finished with seven receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three carries for 32 yards.
Dixon finished his senior season with 73 catches for 1,223 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Dixon was originally a running back — just like his older brother, current University of Texas running back Keaontay Ingram — but the late Coach Dennis McLaughlin wanted Dixon to move to receiver.
“He changed my position from running back to receiver, and he told me I could do great things and become great,” Dixon said.
McLaughlin, notably known as Coach Mac, coached the receivers for the Bulldogs before he died in October.
“We broke down at first, but we said we had to do this for Coach Mac,” Dixon said. He was a special person. He would come in at practice and put a smile on everybody’s faces. Every time he came in, everybody would start smiling with him.”
Dixon and all of Carthage was smiling on Friday as the Bulldogs captured their seventh state title.