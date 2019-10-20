Editor’s note: The ‘In Case You Missed It’ feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
One season removed from their most successful in school history, the New Diana Eagles crashed back down to earth in 2018. The loss of 14 seniors and a half dozen all state selections left first-year coach Travis Chrisman with a cupboard void of experience.
Chrisman, who came to New Diana in 2016 with Robbie Coplin as his offensive coordinator, was a realist as his young Eagles struggled through a 3-7 campaign after 10-4 regional finalist the year prior.
"The biggest thing I concentrated on was harnessing our mental toughness. We kind of changed the way we approached business and coached them hard with a lot of love," Chrisman explained. "We retained 90 percent of our team from last year. The biggest thing is we retained every lineman we had. That's made a big difference."
New Diana, which rallied to defeat Ore City 42-38 last Thursday night in the "Battle of 259," plays a pivotal 11-3A DII road contest Friday evening against DeKalb.
The Eagles got a career-night from senior Zane Freeman, who rushed for 270 yards on 27 carries and scored three times. It marked the third straight year New Diana has defeated cross-town rival Ore City.
"It was back and forth the entire time. For morale purposes, a win like that is huge for us. We played from behind the majority of the game until midway through the fourth quarter," Chrisman said. "Then we were fighting to keep the lead. We have 14 seniors this year and they've taken a lot of responsibility."
The Eagles find themselves sitting 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. They opened the 2019 season with a 30-point blistering of Harmony and followed that with wins over White Oak, Queen City and Waskom.
New Diana's only dings came against a pair of undefeated squads in Alto and Paul Pewitt. After last fall's season of interlude, folks in New Diana are excited once again.
"We've got a lot of kids that have persevered through a lot of pain and we're over the moon about that," Chrisman said. "I'm not sure we've played, aside from the Harmony game, a complete game to our full potential. We still have untapped potential."
A win Friday against DeKalb secures New Diana a playoff berth after just a year's absence. That's quite an impressive bounce back.