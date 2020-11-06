KILGORE – Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins ran for 291 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Eagles to a 47-40 win over Kilgore, and to the 9-4A Division I championship, on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Jacob Seekford’s interception of a Dalton McElyea pass intended for Jermaine Roney at the goal-line in the final minute of play sealed the Eagles’ sixth district win of the season.
Lindale and Kilgore will both advance to the UIL playoffs. Lindale is 8-2 and 6-0, while Kilgore, the district runner-up, finishes the regular season schedule at 7-3 and 5-1, respectively.
The district football championship is the Eagles first since 2011 and their 12th in school history.
Besides his four touchdowns in the first quarter, Jenkins, a Baylor commit, added scoring runs of 32 and three yards in the second half. He also provided a big run of 74 yards before being caught by Davin Rider at the Bulldogs’ 18-yard line.
After his short scoring run with 1:23 left to play, Donovan Adkins and Rider blocked Daniel Franke’s extra point and Adkins raced 83 yards for two points, pulling Kilgore to within a touchdown, 47-40.
Besides his two scoring passes in the first half, McElyea added scoring tosses of 38 yards to Adkins, and eight yards to Brian Brown in the third period.
McElyea was clutch, completing passes on the Bulldogs’ final drive of the evening of 15 yards to Brown and 19 yards to Corey Rider.
He finished 13 of 28 for 225 yards with two interceptions.
Sam Peterson, who scored the only Eagle touchdown Jenkins did not score on a 3-yard keeper, was 11 of 17 for 149 yards passing.
This was definitely a matchup of heavyweights. Kilgore struck first as Epps capped a 67-yard drive with a 54-yard run, giving the Ragin’ Red a 7-0 lead with 10:20 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Eagles answered with four Jenkins’ touchdown runs of 13, 1, 11 and 1 yard.
Besides Epps, who had 116-yards rushing and two receptions for 65 yards at the half, Kilgore got a 32-yard field goal from Chris Baldazo, and a couple of timely scoring pass from McElyea covering 64-yards to Jermaine Roney and a 20-yard completion to Adkins.