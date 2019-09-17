Fans gathered to watch footage from the Longview Lobos' 1937 state championship game at a preview release on Tuesday at the LISD Athletic Office. Jeremy Cotham, while researching for his book, 'Friday Night Howl: The History of Longview High School Lobo Football,' interviewed Charles LeBus, whose father, Frank, was a a two-way player for the Lobos in 1937 and discovered the footage may exist. Over an hour of footage from the LeBus family collection, including Longview's first state championship, has been restored and is available for $20 with proceeds benefiting the LISD Foundation: For information: David Cotham (903) 736-4637 or cotham75605@yahoo.com