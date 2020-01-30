TEXARKANA — Officials from the East Texas Coaches Association (ETCA) announced today the seven exceptional individuals — representing the sport of football — who will be honored during the 2020 ETCA Hall of Honor banquet.
Hall of Honor inductees include former Gilmer head football coach and athletic director Matt Turner and former Atlanta head football coach and athletic director Ben Scharnberg.
Other honorees include:
Player: Ted Turner, who played at Atlanta High School, SMU and the Houston Oiles and former General Manager of the Green Bay Packers
Distinguished Service Award: Jack Stallard, Sports Editor of the Longview News-Journal
Officials Hall of Honor: Darin Lair, high school official, East Texas Chapter
State champion coaches: Scott Surratt, Carthage, Class 4A Division I champions and Josh Gibson, Pleasant Grove, Class 4A Division II champions.
The East Texas Coaches Association supports coaches, parents, and student athletes through the promotion of football in East Texas, professional development for coaches, provision of scholarships and financial aid to coaches in times of personal tragedy.
The ETCA Hall of Honor Banquet is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana.