9-5A DIVISION II
HALLSVILLE, NACOGDOCHES: NACODOCHES – The Nacogdoches Dragons spotted Hallsville a couple of early touchdowns, but rallied for a 30-24 win in District 9-5A Division II action on Friday at Dragon Stadium.
Hallsville drops to 2-6 and 2-3 with the loss, while the Dragons improve to 3-5 and 3-2.
Hallsville built a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a pair of Jace Mosely touchdown passes. The first went for 23 yards to Jack Holladay, and Joel Ontiveros booted the extra point with 5:16 left in the first.
At the 9:27 mark of the second quarter, Mosely hooked up with Ethan Miller on a 13-yard TD strike, and Ontivaros was again good on the PAT to give the Bobcats a 14-0 lead after a 14-play, 78-yard drive.
The Dragons got to within a point at the break, driving 59 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 3-yard run by Mikail Lockett with 6:19 to play in the half. Lockett later threw an 8-yard TD pass to Keelan Elder, but the PAT failed with 2:06 to play before the break with Hallsville leading 14-13.
Ontiveros kicked a 26-yard field goal with just 25 seconds left in the half to send Hallsville into the break leading 17-13.
The Dragons took the lead for the first time (20-17) with 6:09 left in the third on a 1-yard run by Isaac Jones to end a short, 23-yard drive after a Bobcat fumble.
In the fourth, Jones connected with D’Marea Weaver on a 5-yard TD pass to put the Dragons on top 27-17 with 11:55 left in the fourth.
A 31-yard field goal moved the Dragons in front 30-17 with 7:46 to play, but Mosely hit Kam Gaut on a 16-yard TD strike to end an 8-play, 60-yard drive for the Bobcats to narrow the gap to 30-24.
The Dragons took the ensuing kickoff and drove 62 yards in 10 plays to eat the final 5:16 of game clock and hold on for the win.
Mosely completed 22 of 32 passes for 259 yards in the loss.
8-4A DIVISION II
GILMER 51, L-EYLAU 7: TEXARKANA - Ladaylon Jackson and Ashton Haynes both rushed for more than 100 yards, and the Gilmer defense scored twice as the Buckeyes rolled to a 51-7 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Gilmer improves to 7-1 and 3-0 with the win, while Liberty-Eylau drops to 5-3 and 2-1.
Jackson carried 15 times for 133 yards and 3 TD, and Haynes picked up 117 yards and scored twice on 15 carries.
Haynes scored on runs of 8 and 10 yards, and Jackson had scoring jaunts of 13, 5 and 19 yards. Jose Hernandez booted a 22-yard field goal, and the Buckeye defense got touchdowns of 20 yards by Jaron Choyce on an interception return and 98 yards by Will Blakely on a fumble return.
The Buckeyes finished with 329 rushing yards and 95 passing yards, allowing 37 yards on the ground and 175 through the air.
6-3A DIVISION I
TATUM 56, JEFFERSON 20: JEFFERSON - Kendric Malone tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Kendall Williams and scored twice on the ground, Daymien Smith and Jacoby Norris added a pair of touchdown runs apiece and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 56-20 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Tatum moves to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the district, while Jefferson drops to 4-4 and 1-3.
Smith got the first two touchdowns for the Eagles on runs of 64 and 1 yards. Malone then hit Williams with a 23-yard scoring toss and added a 2-yard run to put the Eagles in control 28-0 with 3:08 left in the opening quarter.
Jefferson scored on a 46-yard pass from Chris Bowman to Luke McMullen to make it 28-7, but Malone and Williams hooked up again - this time from 14 yards out - to make it a 35-7 contest with 5:57 left in the half.
McMullen returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for Jefferson to make it a 35-14 contest, but Malone's 18-yard TD run with just 2 seconds left in the half sent the Eagles into the break with a commanding 42-14 lead.
Bowman's 1-yard run cut into the deficit for Jefferson midway through the third, but Norris scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards to put it away for the Eagles.
9-3A DIVISION II
W. RUSK 63, HARMONY 18: HARMONY - The West Rusk Raiders scored on the ground, through the air, on defense and on special teams, rolling to a 63-18 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
West Rusk improves to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win. Harmony drops to 6-2 and 2-2.
Andon Mata scored two rushing touchdowns on his only two carries of the game and also completed 10 of 14 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Jamal Ford rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Tate Winings added 109 yards and a TD on the ground as the Raiders piled up 315 rushing yards and 505 total yards.
Omarion Anthony caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah Smith had one catch for a 54-yard TD, and Ty Harper had one catch that went the distance at 33 yards.
Carson Martin returned an interception for a score, and Smith brought a punt back for a touchdown.
10-3A DIVISION II
DAINGERFIELD 42, P. PEWITT 6: OMAHA - Dee Lewis threw five touchdown passes, and the Daingerfield Tigers remained unbeaten (4-0) in district play with a 42-6 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas.
The Tigers move to 6-2 overall, while Paul Pewitt drops to 4-4 and 3-1.
Lewis threw TD passes to four different players, opening the scoring with a 15-yard TD strike to C.J. Gilbert with 10:45 left in the opening quarter.
Three minutes later, Lewis connected with Aeryn Hampton on a 76-yard scoring strike, but the try for two failed again the the Tigers led 12-0 after one quarter.
D'Co Wright's 13-yard touchdown run with 10:28 left in the second made it an 18-0 lead for Daingerfield at the break.
Paul Pewitt got on the board with 5:55 left in the third on a 9-yard run by Deiontray Hill to make it 18-6, but Lewis hit Lathan Sauceda on a 33-yard TD strike with 3:36 left in the quarter and then tossed TD passes of 21 yards to Gilbert and 70 yards to Jakevian Rogers in the fourth to make the final 42-6.
11-3A DIVISION II
E. FIELDS 55, O. CITY 7: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Landon Swank completed 5 of 10 passes for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Williams Goodnight rushed for three scores and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets rolled to a 55-7 win over Ore City.
Bradan Manning caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Goodnight carried just six times, but rushed for 163 yards and found the end zone three times to go along with a 2-point conversion.
Matthew Morgan recorded three sacks, and Trell Devers returned a fumble 41 yards for a score to lead the way defensively. Remi Sipes, Jace Greenslate and Chris Haigh all turned in solid games on the defensive side.
Elysian Fields moves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play and will visit 7-1, 4-0 Waskom on Friday.
Ore City drops to 1-8 and 0-5 with Friday's loss.
LATE THURSDAY
FRANKSTON 35, U. GROVE 6: UNION GROVE - Kaymon Davis led a potent Frankston rushing attack with 11 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians earned a 35-6 District 9-2A Division I win over the Union Grove Lions.
Cael Bruno rushed for 85 yards, Tyler Rogers 74 and Reese Hicks 70 yards and a touchdown as the Indians piled up 390 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Bruno also completed 5 of 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Allen caught three passes for 108 yards and a TD.
Davy Branscom rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries, scoring the lone touchdown in the loss for Union Grove. Cooper Vestal passed for 114 yards and rushed for 39. Judson George had three catches for 34 yards, and Harlee Kirbis added three catches for 33 yards.
Union Grove (1-6, 1-3) will visit Carlisle on Friday. Frankston (4-4, 2-2) hosts Linden-Kildare on Thursday.
U. HILL 51, CAMPBELL 6: BETTIE - In a game called in the third quarter due to Six Man football's mercy rule, the Union Hill Bulldogs rolled to a 51-6 win over Campbell at Billy Bass Stadium.
Daniel Dunn rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in district play. Jayke Bass added 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Devin Espinoza scored twice and rushed for 85 yards and Leo Cornejo was 3-for-4 on extra point attempts.
The Bulldogs host Fruitvale on Friday.
JUNIOR VARSITY
P. TREE 27, WHITEHOUSE 7: Alston Elder-Gunter scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, Jai'Lyn Robinson added a TD on the ground and Gavin Muse tossed a TD pass to Noah Salazar as the Pine Tree junior varsity notched a 27-7 win over Whitehouse.
Adrian Bautista booted three extra points, and Nick Webb, Pedro Lopez and Jacob Mettler were defensive standouts for the Pirates.