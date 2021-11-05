8-4A Division IIGILMER 55, P. GROVE 14: TEXARKANA — Brandon Tennison completed 27 of 34 passes for 355 yards and a touchdown, and the Gilmer Buckeyes clinched the district title with a convincing 55-14 win over Pleasant Grove.
Gilmer moves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the district. Pleasant Grove finishes the regular season 5-5 and 4-1.
Rohan Fluellen caught 10 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving corps for Gilmer. Jay Rockwell had five catches for 79 yards.
Ashton Haynes rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries, and Ladaylon Jackson and Michael Colbert added rushing touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
Jarret Halter passed for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Lance Jackson caught three passes for 32 yards and a TD in the loss for Pleasant Grove.
10-3A Division IIDAINGERFIELD 50, CHISUM 13: PARIS — Daingerfield’s defense came away with four turnovers in the first half, turning two of them into immediate points, and the Tigers rolled to a 50-13 win over Chisum on Friday.
The Tigers improve to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in district play and will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium against Harmony.
Chisum drops to 5-4 and 2-4.
The Tigers raced out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dee Lewis to C.J. Gilbert, a 55-yard TD run by D’Co Wright and a 57-yard scoop and score by LeQuientin Searcy. Lewis converted a pair of two-pointers in the quarter.
Chisum got on the board with a 4-yard TD run by Tyler Roach, but Wright returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards and then scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 12-yard run. Lewis hit Alex De La Cruz for 2-points and a 30-7 Daingerfield lead.
Jakevian Rodgers returned an interception for a touchdown at the 8:14 mark, and then Aeryn Hampton intercepted a pass to set up another Tiger score — doing the honors himself when he took a shuttle pass from Lewis and went in from 9 yards out for a 43-7 lead.
A 41-yard TD pass from Lewis to Gilbert and Lathan Sauceda’s PAT made it 50-7 at the half.
Ashton Fleming scored on a 2-yard run for Chisum early in the third, and that ended the scoring.
9-3A Division IIHARMONY 24, WINONA 0: HARMONY — Boston Seahorn tossed three touchdown passes, Kyle Henry intercepted three passes and the Harmony Eagles close out the regular season with a 24-0 shutout of Winona.
Harmony (7-3, 3-3) will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium against Sabine. Winona drops to 2-8 and 1-5 with the loss.
After a scoreless first quarter, Seahorn hit Braxton baker for a 15-yard TDpass with 1:10 left in the second and then connected with Riley Patterson on a 1-yard pass with just three seconds left in the quarter. Seahorn converted one rushing two-pointer and threw another 2-pointer to Claytan Hays for a 16-0 halftime lead.
Seahorn’s 4-yard TD pass to Patterson with 8:17 left in the third capped the scoring.
W. RUSK 49, QUITMAN 7: QUITMAN — The West Rusk Raider completed a perfect regular season with a 49-7 rout of Quitman, moving to 10-0 and 5-0 with the win.
Quitman drops to 4-6 and 1-5.
Andon Mata completed 9 of 11 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders. Jeremiah Smith caught three passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, Keshawn Lewis had three catches for 45 yards and a TD and Will Jackson finished with three catches for 35 yards.
Tate Winings led the ground game with 68 yards and a TD on seven carries. Jamal Ford, Jimmie Harper and Cole Jackson all added rushing touchdowns.
6-3A Division ISABINE 28, TATUM 27: LIBERTY CITY — Cayden Fortson started the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown and sealed the victory with his third interception of the contest as the Sabine Cardinals notched a 28-27 win over the Tatum Eagles on Friday.
Sabine moves to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the district race, claiming the runner-up spot. Tatum drops to third with a 4-2 record in league play (8-2 overall).
Fortson returned a Kendric Malone interception 22 yards at the 4:30 mark of the opening quarter to give Sabine a 6-0 lead after the extra point failed.
Tatum got on the board with a 2-yard run by Malone just seven seconds into the second quarter, but Jace Burns scored on runs of 9 and 13 yards in the span of five minutes in the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 20-7 lead.
Malone hit Kendall Williams with a 55-yard TD pas with under a minute to play in the half to keep it close, and then moved the Eagles in front 21-20 with an 11-yard run at the 7:42 mark of the third quarter.
Malone’s 20-yard TD pass to Williams with 8:22 to play gave Tatum a 27-20 lead, but Kile Stripland returned the ensuing kick 65 yards for a touchdown and Burns converted the 2-pointer with 8:11 to play to give Sabine a 28-27 lead.
Fortson sealed the win with an interception late.
JEFFERSON 42, ATLANTA 36 (OT): JEFFERSON — Bryce Clark intercepted a pass to end Atlanta’s first possession of overtime, and C.J. Bowman capped a huge night with a short touchdown run as the Jefferson Bulldogs clinched a playoff berth with a 42-36 win over the Rabbits.
Jefferson (5-5, 2-4) will open the playoffs against Mount Vernon next week. Atlanta ends the season with an 0-10 mark, 0-5 in district play.
Bowman had a hand in every Jefferson touchdown, passing for 348 yards and four scores and rushing for a couple of touchdowns.
Atlanta took the early lead on a 4-yard run by La’Randion Dowden in the first period and a 40-yard sprint by Dowden in the second to go up 15-0.
Bowman tossed TD passes of 24 yards to Luke McMullen and 40 yards to Chris Love to pull the Bulldogs to within 15-13 at the half, and Jefferson took its first lead with 8:27 left in the third on a 22-yard field goal by Domonik Rivers.
Atlanta answered with a 30-yard TD pass from Jack Plunk to Ahmoni Jackson, and after Bowman hit R.J. Garrett on a 19-yard TD strike to tie things at 22-22, Dowden returned an interception 90 yards for a score to move Atlanta back on top, 28-22, early in the fourth.
The teams traded TDS the rest of the way, with Bowman scoring on a 5-yard run for Jefferson, Mi’Chare Banks racing in from 37 yards for Atlanta to put the Rabbits on top 36-29 with 1:51 left and then Bowman hooking up with Dylan Washington on a 68-yard scoring strike with just 1:25 left to send the game into overtime.
11-3A Division IIHARLETON 48, Q. CITY 20: HARLETON — Tabor Childs rushed for 301 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries, leading the Harleton Wildcats to a 48-20 win over Queen City.
Cameron Johnson carried five times for 78 yards and two scores for Harleton, which improves to 4-6 and 3-3 with the win.
Gage Shirts carried 14 times for 64 yards, and Carson Brown passed for 64 yards.
JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 48, TYLER 14: TYLER — Andrew Tutt threw four touchdown passes, Jacob Mobley got the defense on the board wit ha 27-yard fumble return for a score and the Longview Lobo JV rolled to a 48-14 win over Tyler.
Tutt tossed TD passes of 17 yards to Ethan Harrison, 39 yards to Fredirick Hawkins, seven yards to Dylan Henderson and 17 yards to Jose Aguilar. Jonathan Lee added a 50-yard touchdown run. John Monsivais booted five extra points, and Nicholas Onofre added a PAT.
Javion Robertson, Christopher Wilder and Lamareon Allen all intercepted passes for Longview, which finished the season 8-1 overall and 5-1 in district play.
HALLSVILLE 39, P. TREE 29: At Pirate Stadium, the Hallsville Bobcats notched a 39-29 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Thursday.
Jailyn Robinson had one rushing touchdown and one receiving TD in the loss for the Pirates. C’Majae Turner rushed for a touchdown, and Cayden McWilliams caught a TD pass. Kamreon Lloyd, Pedro Lopez and Jacob Nettler were defensive standouts for Pine Tree.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 54, TYLER 22: At Lobo Stadium, Maverick Rowe and Jacayden Bolden both scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, and the Lobos got TDs on defense and special teams on the way to a 54-22 win.
Rowe scored on runs of four and two yards to go along with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Brown. Bolden added scoring runs of 24 and 21 yards. Kason Brooks returned a kickoff 60 yards. Da’Morrion Williams scored on a 3-yard run, and Jeremiah Johnson forced a fumble that was returned 38 yards for a TD by Jabarion Wilder.
Michael Smith booted five extra points, and Emmanuel Sanchez added at PAT as the Lobos closed out the season with a 9-0 record (6-0 in the district).
SEVENTH GRADE
N. DIANA 34, WASKOM 32: Dejuan Johnson carried 15 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns to go along with a pair of two-point conversions, leading New Diana past Waskom, 34-32.
Johnson also passed for 5 yards and added 11 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. Hunter Carraway rushed for 32 yards, Clayton Pate added two carries for five yards, a two-point conversion and one catch for 5 yards to go along with four tackles on defense.
Hunter Davis recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss and a strip fumble return of 60 yards for a TD.