TATUM 56, H. SPRINGS 14: TATUM - Kendric Malone completed 10 of 13 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and added on rushing touchdown, and the Tatum Eagles celebrated homecoming with a 56-14 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs on Friday.
The Eagles (4-0) spotted the Mustangs (0-3) an early lead when Nick Brown raced 47 yards for a score and Patrick Boyd added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 cushion at the 10:19 mark of the opening quarter, but it was all Tatum after that.
Malone hit Remington O'Bryan with a 34-yard TD pass at the 3:54 mark of the second quarter to cap a 97-yard drive, and the Eagles added a 1-yard TD run by Daymien Smith to take a 14-8 lead in at the half.
Malone hit Kendall Williams on a 7-yard TD pass early in the third to open the floodgates, and the Eagles added a 4-yard TD run by Jaylon JOnes a 1-yard run by Malone and a 3-yard TD pass from Malone to Jayden Boyd in the quarter to take a 42-14 lead into the fourth.
Hughes Springs got an 80-yard kickoff return by Emmanual Baird in the third, but Tatum capped the win with a 40-yard TD run by Quentin Harman and a 13-yard scoring jaunt by Jeremiah Lawson in the fourth.
Williams finished with five catches for 72 yards, and Jones rushed for 101 yards.
HARMONY 29, HARLETON 6: HARMONY - Boston Seahorn scored on runs in the first and fourth quarters, and the Harmony Eagles remained unbeaten on the year at 4-0 with a 29-6 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Harleton drops to 1-3 with the loss.
Seahorn opened the scoring with a 3-yard run at the 6:36 mark of the opening quarter, and Braxton Baker hauled in a 2-point conversion pass from Claytan Hays to give Harmony an 8-0 lead.
With 2:55 left in the first, Kyle Henry caught a 37-yard TD pass from Seahorn and Coy Pilcher booted the PAT to move the Eagles in front 15-0.
The Eagles added to the lead on a 13-yard TD run with 4:49 left in the second, but Harleton got on the board 14 seconds into the third period on a 7-yard TD run by Tabor Childs.
Seahorn capped the scoring with an 8-yard run with 6:58 left in the contest.
Harmony is idle next week and will open district play at Grand Saline in two weeks. Harleton visits Elysian Fields on Oct. 1.
CELINA 42, P. PEWITT 6: OMAHA - The Celina Bobcats moved to 3-1 on the year and dropped Paul Pewitt to 1-3 with a 42-6 decision on Friday at Brahma Stadium.
The Brahmas finished the night with 158 rushing yards on 39 carries. Hayden Green rushed for 61 yards and completed 5 of 9 passes for 53 yards anda touchdown. A'myree Johnson caught two passes for 20 yards and a TD.
Isaac Hodges led the defense for the Bulls with five tackles.
PALESTINE 31, CONNALLY 22: PALESTINE - Taj'Shawn Wilson carried 23 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and the Palestine Wildcats earned a 31-22 win over Waco Connally on Friday.
Jerrod Walker passed for 35 yards and one touchdown, hitting Ti Crawford for the score. Crawford also rushed for 50 yards.
Shedrick Dudley added 54 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for the Wildcats.
LATE THURSDAY
CHCS 58, L. CHAPEL 12: The Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels pulled away after a close first quarter to earn a 58-12 win over Leverett's Chapel at Republic Field.
The Sentinels led 14-12 after one quarter, but outscored the Lions 24-0 in the second and 6-0 in the third to put Six Man football's 45-point mercy rule into action.
In the second quarter, Trey Stone threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Boaz Dyess, 18 yards to Luke Land and 19 yards to Cason Owens. Abe Rutherford also returned an interception 30 yards for a TD in the quarter.
Stone finished the night 17 of 24 through the air for 249 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 46 rushing yards and on TD. Owens caught four passes for 69 yards and rushed for on TD, and Rutherford had two catches for 35 yards.
WASKOM 56, ARP 6: ARP - Waskom piled up 426 rushing yards and scored seven times on the ground, adding one touchdown through the air en route to a 56-6 win over the Arp Tigers in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday.
Cole Watson rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 7 passes for 69 yards and one score. Tesean Hamilton added 92 rushing yards and a TD, D.J. Feaster 91 yards and two touchdowns, Jayvis Jones 89 yards and a touchdown and Zay Thomas 55 yards and one score.
Watson's TD pass went to Carson Gonzalez, who caught tow passes for 57 yards.
The Wildcats led 42-0 at halftime, and the second half was played with a running clock.
Arp avoided the shutout with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Ladd to Jaydon Spradlin in the fourth quarter.
Waskom will host Ore City on Friday. Arp plays host to Quitman.
ALLEN 49, LEGACY 28: TYLER - Mike Hawkins passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and the Allen Eagles won their 86th regular season game in the last 87 outings with a 49-28 decision over Tyler Legacy on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Jordyn Tyson caught 12 passes for 163 yards, and Jaylen Jenkins rushed for 158 yards on 15 carries for Allen, which finished with 538 total yards.
Legacy was led by Bryson Donnell, who carried eight times for 126 yards and caught four passes for 62 yards. Jamarion Miller finished with 81 yards on 13 carries and topped the 4,000-yard rushing mark for his career.
Legacy (2-2) is idle on Friday and will open District 10-6A play at Dallas Skyline on Oct. 1.
SUBVARSITY
U.GROVE 22, MAUD 14: Jace Roberts scored twice on the ground, threw a touchdown pass and had a two-point conversion pass to lead the Union Grove junior varsity past Maud, 22-14.
Roberts scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards and tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Will Wilson. Wilson and Lane Turner had interceptions, Jesse Fulmer recovered a fumble and Tanner Pirtle had two sacks.
In junior high action, Hudson Wightman threw a pair of touchdown passes and scored on a 7-yard run to lead Union Grove past Maud, 18-16.
Wightman threw TD tosses of 72 yards to Wrigley Roberts and 50 yards to Kohl Sirmans.