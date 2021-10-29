6-3A Division IIGLADEWATER 35, SABINE 6: GLADEWATER — Despite both teams coming into the matchup with nearly identical records, Gladewater reigned supreme against visiting Sabine on Friday night, besting the Cardinals, 35-6, and extending its win streak to six in a row.
The Bears (7-2, 6-0) forced back-to-back punts on the Cardinals (6-3, 4-1) that were downed at the 1-yard line. In both instances the Bears marched down the field for touchdowns — one on a pass from senior quarterback DJ Allen to receiver Kolin Lewis who went 84 yards to the house for the first score of the game. The Bears capped off the second 99-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run from senior running back Za Campbell, the first of his two touchdowns on the night.
The Bears did most of their damage on the ground, taking the fight to the trenches where the Bears offensive line outsized the Cardinals defensive line across the board in hopes of wearing the Sabine defense into submission, which they did.
However, the Cardinals weren’t going down without a fight. After being down two touchdowns, Sabine senior quarterback Jace Burns began to take the game over with his arm and legs, putting his offense in scoring position at the 4-yard line.
The visiting Cardinal sideline went from celebration to sadness in a matter of seconds when the Cardinals decided to go for it on fourth down from the 4-yard line. Burns threw a fade route to the left corner where it was intercepted by senior defensive back Tyrone Maddox, who went 105 yards the other way to go up three touchdowns.
Sabine scored just before the half to trail 21-6 at the break.
The Bears ran down the Cardinals in the second half and controlled the clock for most of the game following the break. Junior fullback G’Braylon Polly slammed in a touchdown from the 1-yard line late in the game to put the nail in the coffin and send the Bears on their way to another victory.
N. BOSTON 28, JEFFERSON 20: NEW BOSTON — Dalton Daniel rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries, and Xavier Rowden threw a pair of touchdown passes as New Boston held on for a 28-20 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
New Boston moves to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in district play. Jefferson drops to 4-5 and 1-4.
New Boston took a 14-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Isaac Goldsmith in the first quarter and a 30-yard TD pass from Rowden to William Henson in the second period.
Jefferson answered with 3:08 left in the first half on an 84-yard touchdown pass from Erik Burns to Luke McMullen, but New Boston scored with just 27 second remaining on a 16-yard TD pass from Rowden to Caden Glass to lead 21-7 at the break.
Burns hit Chris Bowman on a 27-yard scoring strike with 7:27 to play, and Kamron Williams raced 40 yards for a Jefferson touchdown with 2:10 left in the third to leave Jefferson trailing 21-20 after a missed extra point.
New Boston iced the win early in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard run by Dontae Thompson.
Williams carried 13 times for 113 yards in the loss for Jefferson.
9-3A Division IIW. RUSK 49, G. SALINE 6: NEW LONDON — Andon Mata threw a trio of touchdown passes in the third quarter when West Rusk broke open a close game, and the Raiders went on to beat Grand Saline 49-26 Friday.
Mata completed 13 of 18 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, and Tate Winings and Jamal Ford each rushed for more than 100 yards for West Rusk (9-0, 5-0).
Grand Saline got the scoring started with a game-opening 92-yard drive, and Jase Melton capped the possession with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Griffin.
The Raiders tied the game on a 60-yard scoring pass from Mata to Will Jackson with 2:28 to go in the opening quarter, and the Indians found the end zone again a 29-yard pass from Melton to Preston Anderson to open the second quarter.
That put the Indians up 13-7, but West Rusk’s offense kicked things into gear from there by scoring the game’s next five touchdowns.
Ford found the end zone from 18 yards out, and Winings followed with a 66-yard run to make it 21-13 at the break.
Mata hooked with Geremiah Smith for a 43-yard touchdown pass to open the second half scoring, found Jackson from 42 yards out later in the frame and capped the quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith.
That put the Raiders up 42-13 going into the fourth, and Ford dashed 66 yards for West Rusk’s final score of the game. He finished with 152 yards on 14 carries, Winings had 100 yards on nine carries, and Jackson caught three passes for 115 yards. Smith finished with four catches for 115 yards.
Overall, West Rusk piled up 577 yards of offense, and Smith and Ty Harper picked off passes for the defense.
Melton threw for 278 yards in the loss. Teammate Brett Kindle had 105 yards receiving.
West Rusk travels to Quitman Friday. Grand Saline (3-6, 2-3) hosts Arp.
10-3A Division IIDAINGERFIELD 56, HOOKS 20: DAINGERFIELD — D’Co Wright rushed for three scores, Dee Lewis tossed a pair of TD passes and Aeryn Hampton came up big on both sides of the ball for Daingerfield as the Tigers rolled to a 56-20 win over Hooks.
Daingerfield moves to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play, while Hooks drops to 3-4 and 2-3.
Wright scored on runs of 17 and 1 yards to open the scoring for the Tigers, the second TD set up by a Lewis interception.
Keyshawn Walls scored on a 7-yard TD run for Hooks to make it a 12-7 game after one quarter, but the Tigers took control in the second stanza.
Lewis hit Lathan Sauceda on a 21-yard TD pass with 9:57 left, and then connected with Hampton on a 58-yard scoring strike two minutes later. Hampton wasn’t finished, picking off a pass and taking it back 33 yards for a TD for his fifth Pick Six of the year.
Hampton had another interception in the fourth quarter.
A 30-yard TD run by Walls late in the quarter made it a 36-14 contest at the half.
In the third, Wright scored on a 2-yard run and freshman Chase Johnson tossed a 20-yard TD pass to C.J. Gilbert to boost the Tiger lead to 50-14.
A 1-yard TD run by Walls midway through the fourth cut the Tiger lead to 50-20, but Quin Webb scored on a 2-yard run with 3:50 left to make the final 56-20.
9-2A Division IFRANKSTON 34, L-KILDARE 12: FRANKSTON — Kaymon Davis and Reese Hicks both rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and the Frankston Indiana piled up 395 rushing yards on the way to a 34-12 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Davis carried 16 times for 187 yards and two scores, and Hicks picked up 132 yards and scored twice on 13 carries. Cael Bruno added seven carries for 60 yards and one TD while also completing 4 of of 7 passes for 51 yards.
Clayton Merritt caught three passes for 38 yards.
Frankston (5-4, 3-2) will visit Beckville and Linden-Kildare (2-6, 2-3) hosts Carlisle next week.
SubvarsityN. DIANA SWEEPS: The New Diana junior varsity (34-0), eighth grade (40-22) and seventh grade (28-0) teams all notched wins over Ore City on Thursday.
Jaiden Williams completed 5 of 12 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and carried 5 times for 114 yards and two scores in the JV’s win. One of Williams’ TD runs covered 81 yards.
Jaiydyn Johnson passed for 56 yards, rushed for 53 yards and a 2-point conversion, caught two passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns and added 5 tackles and a 75-yard fumble return for a TD on defense.
Colt McDowell had three catches for 58 yards, and Jayden Baariteau added a 2-point conversion.
Hadley Overby (7 tackles), Braxton Geers (5 tackles, fumble recovery), Branson Hankins (3 tackles, fumble recovery) and Williams (4 tackles) were defensive standouts.
For the eighth grade, Peyton Jones carried 12 times for 143 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions and added two catches for 75 yards and two scores. Reed Morris passed for 55 yards and a TD, Levi Green passed for 30 yards and a TD, Kason Anding rushed for 41 yards, Justice Hankins had a pair of two-point conversions and Jonathan Wick had a 10-yard reception.
Green (5 tackles). Blayne McCrary (4 tackles), Hankins (7 tackles) and Reed Morris (2 tackles, fumble recovery) were defensive standouts.
Dejuan Johnson rushed for 163 yards, 2 TD and a 2-point conversion and added 7 tackles and a 52-yard strip and fumble recovery for a TD to lead the seventh grade.
Tyler McCoy rushed for 74 yards and a TD, and Clayton Pate had a 2-point conversion.
Hunter Carraway (3 tackles, onside kick recovery), Pate (4 tackles), Harrison Stark (2 tackles, fumble recovery) and Mac McCoy (4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss) led the way defensively.