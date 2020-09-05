DISTRICT 9-4A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Athens 2-0 0-0
Chapel Hill 2-0 0-0
Mabank 2-0 0-0
Henderson 1-1 0-0
Lindale 1-1 0-0
Palestine 1-1 0-0
Kilgore 1-1 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20; Gilmer 22, Henderson 20; Kilgore 26, Terrell 7; Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21; Mabank 36, Kemp 6; Palestine 28, Livingston 7; Chapel Hill 38, Kaufman 33
Sept. 11 schedule: Athens at Fairfield, Henderson at kaufman, Kilgore at Alvarado, Van at Lindale, Wills Point at Mabank, Rusk at Palestine, Chapel Hill at Terrell
DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Bullard 1-1 0-0
Van 1-1 0-0
Canton 1-1 0-0
Brownsboro 0-1 0-0
Mexia 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Brownsboro – canceled; Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7; Canton 65, North Lamar 19; Troy 45, Mexia 31; Malakoff 43, Van 13
Sept. 11 schedule: Waxahachie Life at Brownsboro, Bullard at Troup, Canton at Caddo Mills, Mexia at Navasota, Van at Lindale
DISTRICT 8-4A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Gilmer 2-0 0-0
Pleasant Grove 1-1 0-0
Pittsburg 0-1 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-1 0-0
Spring Hill 0-2 0-0
North Lamar 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Gilmer 22, Henderson 20; Gladewater 66, Spring Hill 21; Canton 65, North Lamar 19, Mount Vernon at Pittsburg – canceled; Liberty-Eylau (open), Argyle 52, Pleasant Grove 41
Sept. 11 schedule: Gilmer at Atlanta, Spring Hill (open), Nevada Community at North Lamar, Pittsburg at Tatum, Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson, Pleasant Grove at Paris
DISTRICT 10-4A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Rusk 2-0 0-0
Carthage 1-0 0-0
Center 1-1 0-0
Jasper 1-0 0-0
Madisonville 0-1 0-0
Shepherd 0-1 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Carthage (open), Center at Jefferson; Jasper 20, Silsbee 14; Liberty 23, Madisonville 10; Rusk 27, Crockett 15; Kirbyville 28, Shepherd 8
Sept. 11 schedule: Carthage (Open), Gladewater at Center, West Orange-Stark at Jasper, Teague at Madisonville, Rusk at Palestine, Shepherd at Coldspring-Oakhurst
DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Mineola 2-0 0-0
Pottsboro 2-0 0-0
Rains 2-0 0-0
Winnsboro 1-0 0-0
Commerce 1-0 0-0
Bonham 1-1 0-0
Howe 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24; Leonard at Commerce – canceled; Rains 58, Edgewood 21; Bells 47, Howe 24; Mineola 41, Wills Point 10; Mount Vernon at Pittsburg – canceled; Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21; Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0
Sept. 11 schedule: Bonham at Leonard, Commerce at Lone Oak, Grand Saline at Rains, Sanger at Howe, West Rusk at Mineola, Paul Pewitt at Mount Vernon, Pottsboro at Melissa, Hughes Springs at Winnsboro
DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Sabine 2-0 0-0
Tatum 2-0 0-0
Jefferson 1-1 0-0
New Boston 1-1 0-0
Gladewater 1-1 0-0
Atlanta 0-2 0-0
White Oak 0-0 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Paul Pewitt 40, Atlanta 21, Gladewater 66, Spring Hill 21; Sabine 29, West Rusk 7; Center 48, Jefferson 0, DeKalb 15, New Boston 8; Tatum 17, Daingerfield 8; White Oak (open)
Sept. 11 schedule: Gilmer at Atlanta, Gladewater at Center, Daingerfield at Sabine, Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson, New Boston at Hooks, Pittsburg at Tatum, White Oak (open)
DISTRICT 8-3A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Groesbeck 2-0 0-0
Malakoff 1-1 0-0
Fairfield 0-1 0-0
Eustace 0-2 0-0
Kemp 0-2 0-0
Teague 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Eustace 32, Eustace 7; Brownsboro at Fairfield – canceled; Groesbeck 45, Rice 14; Mabank 36, Kemp 6; Malakoff 43, Van 13; Lago Vista 22, Teague 7
Sept. 11 schedule: Eustace at Palestine Westwood, Athens at Fairfield, Groesbeck at Little River Academy, Kemp at Scurry-Rosser, Cedar Hill Trinity at Malakoff, Teague at Madisionville
DISTRICT 9-3A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Troup 1-1 0-0
West Rusk 0-1 0-0
Arp 0-1 0-0
Harmony 1-1 0-0
Grand Saline 0-2 0-0
Quitman 0-2 0-0
Winona 0-2 0-0
Sept. 3 results: Harmony 38, Hughes Springs 34
Sept. 4 results: Arp at Tenaha (n); Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20; Sabine 29, West Rusk 7; Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21; Carlisle 33, Troup 14; Frankston 19, Winona 14
Sept. 10 schedule: Winona at Elysian Fields, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 schedule: Arp at Garrison, New Diana at Harmony, Grand Saline at Rains, West Rusk at Mineola, Queen City at Quitman, Bullard at Troup
DISTRICT 10-3A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
DeKalb 2-0 0-0
Prairiland 2-0 0-0
Redwater 1-1 0-0
Daingerfield 1-1 0-0
Chisum 1-1 0-0
Paul Pewitt 1-0 0-0
Hooks 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Tatum 17, Daingerfield 8; DeKalb 15, New Boston 8; Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0; Wolfe City 13, Chisum 7; Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19; Paul Pewitt 40, Atlanta 21, Redwater 28, New Diana 0
Sept. 11 schedule: Daingerfield at Sabine, DeKalb at Linden-Kildare, New Boston at Hooks, Chisum at oney Grove, Como-Pickton at Prairiland, Paul Pewitt at Mount Vernon, Edgewood at Redwater
DISTRICT 11-3A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Elysian Fields 1-0 0-0
Harleton 1-0 0-0
Hughes Springs 1-1 0-0
New Diana 0-2 0-0
Ore City 1-0 0-0
Queen City 2-0 0-0
Waskom 1-0 0-0
Sept. 3 schedule: Harmony 38, Hughes Springs 34
Sept. 4 schedule: Elysian Fields at Joaquin (n); Harleton 23, Beckville 20; Redwater 28, New Diana 0; Ore City (open), Queen City 18, Union Grove 14; San Augustine at Waskom — cancelled
Sept. 10 schedule: Winona at Elysian Fields, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 schedule: Rivercrest at Harleton, Hughes Springs at Winnsboro, New Diana at Harmony, Ore City at Big Sandy, Queen City at Quitman, Waskom at Shelbyville
DISTRICT 9-2A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Hawkins 2-0 0-0
Frankston 1-1 0-0
Carlisle 1-1 0-0
Big Sandy 0-1 0-0
Beckvile 0-2 0-0
Union Grove 0-2 0-0
Linden-Kildare 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Harleton 23, Beckville 20; Alba-Golden 34, Big Sandy 0; Frankston 19, Winona 14; Queen City 18, Union Grove 14; Hawkins 46, James Bowie 0; Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8; Carlisle 33, Troup 14
Sept. 11 schedule: Maud at Beckville, Ore City at Big Sandy, Frankston at Huntington, Alba-Golden at Union Grove, Quinlan Boles at Hawkins, DeKalb at Linden-Kildare, Alto at Carlisle
DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Groveton 2-0 0-0
Grapeland 2-0 0-0
Normangee 1-0 0-0
Centerville 1-1 0-0
Leon 1-1 0-0
Alto 0-2 0-0
Sept. 4 schedule: Timpson 48, Alto 8; Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 0; Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29; Groveton 21, Trinity 20; Dawson 55, Leon 34; Iola at Normangee (n)
Sept. 11 schedule: Mount Enterprise at Timpson, Alto at Carlisle, Thorndale at Centerville, Grapeland at Cayuga, Joaquin at Groveton, Somerville at Leon, Normangee at Chilton
DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
West Sabine 1-0 0-0
Cushing 1-0 0-0
Colmesneil 0-0 0-0
Tenaha 1-1 0-0
Mount Enterprise 0-1 0-0
Overton 0-1 0-0
Lovelady 0-2 0-0
Aug. 27 results: Burkeville at Colmesneil (n)
Sept. 4 schedule: Colmesneil (open), Cushing 22, Deweyville 0; New Waverly 33, Lovelady 0; Mount Enterprise (open), West Sabine 53, High Island 0; Arp at Tenaha (n)
Sept. 5 schedule: Overton vs. Burkeville
Sept. 11 schedule: Deweyville at Colmesneil, Cushing at Burkeville, Iola at Lovelady, Mount Enterprise at Timpson, James Bowie at Overton, West Sabine at Hemphill, Tenaha at Kountze