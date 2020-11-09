With playoff berths already locked up, Elysian Fields and Daingerfield were looking for momentum heading into the postseason.
Ryan Wilkerson and Dee Lewis came up big for their respective teams, and for their efforts Wilkerson has been named Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Lewis ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season.
Wilkerson, a senior, accounted for 454 yards and seven touchdowns in Elysian Fields’ 49-26 win over Hughes Springs as the Yellowjackets claimed the District 11-3A title.
He completed 13 of 18 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns, carried 10 times for 230 yards and three scores and even booted seven extra points.
For the season, Wilkerson has completed 111 of 155 passes for 1,679 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 743 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 carries.
Elysian Fields (8-2) will take on Hemphill (6-2) in a 7 p.m. contest in Timpson on Friday to open the Class 3A Division II playoffs.
Lewis, a junior, was a terror on defense for Daingerfield as the Tigers claimed the top spot in District 10-3A Division II with a 53-27 win over Chisum.
Lewis recorded 20 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles for the Tigers. He also rushed for three touchdowns, averaged 45.1 yards on two punts and had a touchback on one kickoff and pinned Chisum down at its own 10 on another kick.
For the year, Lewis has 107 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception. He has also rushed for 386 yards and nine touchdowns and has nine catches for 218 yards and three scores.
Daingerfield (8-2) opens postseason play at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Ore City against Grand Saline (3-6).