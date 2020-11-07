DISTRICT 11-3A II
E. FIELDS 49, H. SPRINGS 26: HUGHES SPRINGS — Ryan Wilkerson had a hand in 454 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns, leading the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets to a 49-26 win over Hughes Springs.
The Yellowjackets clinched the outright district title and will head to the playoffs with an 8-2 record overall, 6-0 in district play. Hughes Springs moves to 5-3 and 4-2.
Wilkerson completed 13 of 18 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and carried 10 times for 230 yards and three scores.
Tyson Daigle completed 7 of 12 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns in the loss for Hughes Springs. He tossed TD passes to Patrick Boyd, Trevor Bolden, Ty Moss and Emmanuel Baird.
WASKOM 54, N. DIANA 0: WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats piled up 330 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, rolling to a 54-0 win over the New Diana Eagles in District 11-3A Division II action.
Waskom heads to the playoffs with a 7-1 record, finishing 5-1 in district play. New Diana ends the season 0-10 and 0-6.
Jose Hernandez carried just three time for the Wildcats, but finished with 88 yards and two touchdowns. Tesean Hamilton had 68 yards and a TD, and Dre Smith, D.J. Feaster, Kye Willet and Zay Thomas all added rushing TDs.
Markus Gonzales threw a TD pass of 10 yards to Paxton Keeling.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
DAINGERFIELD 53, CHISUM 27: DAINGERFIELD — Zaylon Jeter passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns, Dee Lewis came up big on offense, defense and special teams for the Tigers and Daingerfield earned the top seed in the district playoff race with a 53-27 win over Chisum.
Jeter threw two touchdowns apiece to Coby Wright and Braxton Jimmerson. D’Co Wright returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD, and Lewis rushed for three touchdowns on just five carries.
Lewis also dominated on the defensive side with 20 tackles, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He averaged 41.5 yards on two punts, placing on inside the Chisum 20-yard line, and added one touchback.
P. PEWITT 44, REDWATER 6: REDWATER — Deiontray Hill rusehd for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and Paul Pewitt rolled up 341 yards on the ground en route to a 44-6 win over Redwater on Friday.
Kadrien Johnson added 59 yards and two touchdowns, and DeMarcus Johnson also scored a rushing TD for the Brahmas, who improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the district with the win.
Tanor Mines led the defense with 10 tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss. The Brahmas finished with a sack, two interceptions, 14 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
HAWKINS 33, U. GROVE 0: HAWKINS — Kayden Upchurch and Braden Adams combined to rush for 157 yards, Zach Conde passed for 81 yards and the Hawkins Hawks closed out a perfect regular season with a 33-0 win over Union Grove at Lowrance Field.
Upchurch carried 14 times for 81 yards, and Adams had 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Conde completed 4 of 6 passes, and the Hawkins defense worked its third shutout of the season.
The 10-win season is the first for Hawkins since it went 11-1 back in 1979.