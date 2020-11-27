GLADEWATER — Elysian Fields overcame a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and get a last second touchdown pass to defeat Paul Pewitt High School 43-40 in the Class 3A Division II Regional semifinal at Gladewater High School’s Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (11-2) will play a rematch with Waskom next week in the regional finals at a location to be determined. EF beat Waskom 28-21 on Oct. 30.
Paul Pewitt finishes the season 8-4.
Elysian Fields trailed 34-13 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Ryan Wilkerson ran down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown to pull the Yellow Jackets within 15.
The defense made a key stop. Jackson Illingworth and Mathew Morgan sacked Kadrien Johnson to force a punt. Montana Warren returned it 27 yards to the Paul Pewitt 48, and Wilkerson connected with Bradan Manning for a 48-yard touchdown with 10:36 left in the game.
Paul Pewitt answered and increased its lead to 15. A pass interference and personal foul on Elysian Fields moved the ball to the 10. Deiontray Hill capped off the drive with a 10-yard run for his second touchdown with 5:58 remaining.
The Brahmas, who held Elysian Fields to six points in the first half, could not stop them in the fourth quarter.
Wilkerson connected with Warren on a 15-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to nine. Elysian Fields forced a three-and-out and took over at its own 11. Wilkerson hit Manning for a 50-yard pass to move the ball inside the Paul Pewitt 40. A 32-yard pass to Warren set up the Yellow Jackets first-and-goal at the 10. Wilkerson threw a 10-yard pass to Warren to pull Elysian Fields within three.
Paul Pewitt drove to the Elysian Fields 33 yard-line but was unable to convert a fourth-and-one and the Yellow Jackets took over with 1:21 left in the game. On third-and-10, Wilkerson threw a 25-yard pass to Will Ford, who got out of bounds at the 25-yard line. With nine seconds remaining Wilkerson found Manning in the left corner of the end zone to give Elysian Fields its first lead since early second quarter.
Wilkerson completed 20 passes for 301 yards and threw six touchdowns. He rushed for 120 yards on 11 carries. Manning scored three touchdowns and caught seven passes for 162 yards. Warren caught four passes for 63 yards with most of his production coming in the second half. William Goodnight ran for 99 yards on 17 carries.
The Brahmas ran for 280 yards on 57 carries. Hill gained 146 yards on 26 carries and scored twice. Kadrien Johnson ran for 113 on 22 carries.
He ran for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter and threw a 41-yard touchdown near the end of the first half. A’myree Johnson intercepted a pass and returned a kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The defenses dominated early as they got stops on the first two possessions. Elysian Fields drove to the Paul Pewitt 24 but A’myree Johnson ended the drive with an interception. Paul Pewitt got to the one-yard line but fumbled the ball in the end zone which gave Elysian Fields the ball at its own 20. It got to the Paul Pewitt 15 but the drive stalled. The Yellow Jackets forced Paul Pewitt into a three-and-out.
Elysian Fields struck first.
Goodnight ran for a 35-yard run to the Paul Pewitt 26. Wilkerson capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Illingworth. The extra point was missed.
Paul Pewitt answered. A’mree Johnson returned the kickoff to the Paul Pewitt 47. Kadrien Johnson rushed 26 yards to the Elysian Fields 26. He finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run.
The Yellow Jackets drove to Paul Pewitt’s 20. A negative pass play derailed the drive which ended with a turnover on downs. Paul Pewitt extended their lead when Johnson passed to kicker Dalton Vissering for a 41-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the first half.