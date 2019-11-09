LATE FRIDAY 11-3A DII
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 34, DEKALB 22: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Paced by Jackson Illingworth on both sides of the ball, the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets earned a 34-22 win over DeKalb on Friday.
Illingworth caught six passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Ryan Wilkerson (9 of 17, 200 yards, 3 TDs) and recorded 23 tackles, a sack, two quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries on the defensive side.
Wilkerson also rushed for 59 yards. Chris Smith added nine carries for 136 yards and two scores, and Trey Cox caught a TD pass.
■ P. PEWITT 61, Q. CITY 12: QUEEN CITY — Paul Pewitt piled up its customary big numbers on the ground, Cross Holder also threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Brahmas rolled to a 61-12 win over Queen City.
The Bulls rushed for 491 yards and seven touchdowns, with La-Jathan Allen doing most of the damage. Allen scored five times and finished with 166 yards on just 13 carries.
Deiontray Hill carried 12 times for 112 yards, and Demarcus Johnson and Joey Green added rushing touchdowns.
Dillon Coffey caught both of the TD passes from Holder, who completed 3 of 4 passes for 132 yards.
10-2A DI
■ CARLISLE 54, HAWKINS 0: HAWKINS — Carlos DeLeon had a hand in five touchdowns, and Jamion Turner and Alex Garza led the way for a defensive shutout as the Carlisle Indians rolled to a 54-0 win over Hawkins.
Carlisle improves to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the district. Hawkins drops to 3-7 and 3-2. Both teams advanced to the playoffs.
DeLeon completed 9 of 11 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and three more scores for the Indians.
Turner rushed for 83 yards and a TD, caught three passes for 130 yards and two scores and finished with seven tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.
Garza recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble, and Alexis Sainz had five tackles.
■ ALTO 50, UNION GROVE 15: ALTO — Aaron Skinner and ViDareous High combined for more than 400 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Alto past Union Grove in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Skinner carried 20 times for 220 yards and a touchdown, and High picked up 195 yards and scored twice on just 10 carries as the Yellowjackets (10-0, 5-0) piled up 485 yards on the ground.
Skyler Atkins added 68 rushing yards and a touchdown. Harmon West passed for 55 yards and one score, and Todd Duplichain had a 7-yard TD grab.
Chase Mead passed for 88 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Union Grove (4-6, 1-4). Matthew Bower rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 77 yards and a TD.
