Elysian Fields’ Ryan Wilkerson continued to punish opposing defenses in the playoffs, and Gilmer’s Matthew Burton helped his team move to the next round of the postseason with another dominant defensive performance.
For their efforts, Wilkerson is the Longview Band and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Burton earned ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week honors following the third round of the high school playoffs.
Wilkerson completed 21 of 28 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns and also rushed for one score in Elysian Fields’ 43-40 win over Paul Pewitt.
The senior signal caller tossed a touchdown passes of 15 yards to Jackson Illingworth, 18, 48 and 13 yards to Bradan Manning and 15 and 10 yards to Montana Warren. He also rambled 60 yards for a score, but it was his fourth-quarter performance that helped boost the Yellowjackets into the next round of postseason play.
Elysian Fields trailed 34-19 heading to the fourth period before Wilkerson hooked up with Manning on a 48-yard pitch and catch. Paul Pewitt countered with a touchdown five minutes later, but the Yellowjackets scored three times in the final 5:25 — including the game-winner on the Wilkerson-to-Manning 13-yard connection with just nine seconds remaining.
Wilkerson has completed 165 of 228 passes for 2,466 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,132 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
In three playoff games, he’s 54 of 73 for 785 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 389 yards and four more scores.
Elysian Fields (11-2) will take on District 11-3A Division II rival Waskom (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium in the regional finals.
Burton, meanwhile, has been a constant nuisance to opposing teams from his defensive line position for Gilmer — recording 87 tackles, 52 quarterback pressures, 14 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and a pass breakup this season.
Against Sunnyvale, he recorded eight tackles, four pressures, a sack and a tackle for loss as Gilmer held Sunnyvale — which had been averaging 40 points per game — to just a couple of touchdowns in a 31-14 win.
Gilmer (12-1) will next take on Caddo Mills (11-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday at A&M-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium.