ETBU (5-4, 4-4) vs. Belhaven (6-3,5-3) Time: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Belhaven: Blaine McCorkle
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Players to Watch
Belhaven: RB Brad Foley (146 carries, 842 yards, 8 TD) … QB Mayowa Asagunia (116-of-192, 1,358 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT; 110 carries, 615 yards, 9 TD) … WR Michael Simpson (25 catches, 370 yards, 3 TD) … LB Connor Fordham (60 tackles, 13 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble)
ETBU: QB Alex Child (8-of-17, 159 yards) … WR Tariq Gray (42 catches, 662 yards, 4 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (23 catches, 364 yards, 2 TD) … LB Justice Henson (53 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 PBU) … DB Sam Mercadel (18 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … DL James Wright IV (21 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)
Last Week: ETBU 31, Sul Ross State 28; Belhaven 35, McMurry 20
Did you know: An ETBU win would make seven straight winning seasons for the Tigers.