ETBU vs. Hardin-Simmons
Time: Today 2 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Records: ETBU 5-3, 5-2; Hardin-Simmons 6-2, 5-2
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Hardin-Simmons: Jesse Burleson
Last week: ETBU 49, Southwestern 23; Hardin-Simmons 91, McMurry 29
Up next: ETBU at Louisiana College, Southwestern at ETBU
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (155-250, 15 TDs, 5 INTs) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (131 carries, 746 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (33 catches, 486 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Davion Carter, So. (30 catches, 440 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (23 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INTs, 6 PBUs) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (59 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 3 forced fumbles) … DB Zach Pike, Fr. (51 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery)
Hardin-Simmons: QB Brennen Wooten, Jr. (79-127, 1,149 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs) … RB Jaquan Hemphill, Sr. (164 carries, 1,152 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Kolby Youngblood, Jr. (35 carries, 286 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Kevi Evans, So. (37 catches, 754 yards, 9 TDs) … LB Terrell Franklin, So., (40 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT) … DL Zai Zai Smith, Sr., (33 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL, 1 PBU) … DB Cameron Hanna, Jr., (27 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU)
Did you know: ETBU is 2-17 all time against Hardin-Simmons and both of the Tigers’ wins against the Cowboys came in Marshall. The most recent win ETBU had over HSU came in a 2015 game that became known as the “Mud Bowl.”
