The East Texas Coaches Association (ETCA) held its annual Hall of Honor Banquet on Saturday at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana.
The group honored seven individuals representing the sport of football, including former coaches Matt Turner of Gilmer and Ben Scharnberg of Atlanta along with Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard (Distinguished Service Award), Ted Thompson (Player), Darin Lair (Officials) and 2019 state champion coaches Scott Surratt of Carthage (Class 4A, Division I) and Josh Gibson of Pleasant Grove (Class 4A, Division II)