GLADEWATER — Jonny Louvier stood in the middle of the practice field at Gladewater High School and watched as the Bears moved station-to-station during practice on Wednesday.
That patch of grass was familiar, the same tree-lined space that he practiced on during his time as the Gladewater quarterback.
Back as the head coach entering his first season at his alma mater where he also served as offensive coordinator two years ago, the energy and excitement hung in the air and familiarity was everywhere.
“A lot of it has stayed the same so that’s been good,” Louvier said. “There are slight changes but normally when you go into a new job, it’s a new system with new coaches and new kids.
“This has been a smooth transition because I know the coaches, the kids and what is expected here. It’s been good for everyone.”
Also familiar are the players with a number of Bears back from a year ago — 21 lettermen and 15 returning starters. That’s elevated expectations even higher for the Bears, who checked in at No. 6 in Class 3A, Division I in the TexasFootball.com/Associated Press preseason poll.
Running back Eligia Carter, who has the 4,000-yard career mark in his sights, is back as is quarterback Tristan Holmes and wide receiver DJ Allen. The trio is among nine starters back on offense and, judging by Wednesday’s session, a number of up-and-comers will be squarely in the mix.
“We’ve got a lot of kids back that played a lot last year so they know what is expected,” Louvier, who was the Bears’ OC in 2018, said. “Our skill kids are getting more of the exposure because that’s just what happens but our offensive and defensive lines have a chance to be pretty good.
“That’s been the most pleasing thing to me. If you’re good in those two spots then you have the chance to be good anywhere.”
One thing that has changed is the guidelines set forth by the University Interscholastic League for the return to football amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gladewater, like the rest of the programs across the state in Class 4A and below, got to start Monday, a full five weeks before Class 5A and 6A get going.
It’s not a responsibility that’s been taken lightly.
“You don’t want to mess this up for us or anyone so we have to follow the guidelines to the letter to be as safe as possible,” Louvier said. “We had to adjust but everyone has had to adjust. We’ll keep doing whatever it takes to continue to make safety the top priority.”
He continued: “They’ve handled everything well from the check-ins to keeping their distance. The biggest thing has been water. For 20 years, it’s been that you have to have water out for them and now it’s a lot different. We’ve adjusted to that because it’s still so important. We’re taking water breaks like the old days.”
Three days into fall practice, Louvier is pleased with what he’s seen so far. The Bears have a number of players that will play on both sides of the ball.
“Practice has been a little different, obviously, but they’ve adjusted,” Louvier said. “Some are tired but that’s normal. We’re just going to have to grind it out and they’ve showed so far that they’re willing to do that.”
Being ranked No. 6 in the state only adds to the grind.
“Whatever we are, that’s for everyone else,” Louvier said. “We don’t need to focus on that. We have to focus on getting better every day and practicing as hard as we can.”
It was a common site to see Louvier flash a grin as he surveyed the practice field. On one side, the freshmen Bears were wearing the old Russell jerseys that he wore in the early 2000s as their practice gear.
A dream, he says.
“It’s surreal. I practiced out here. I’ve coached here before but it’s new and different being the head coach. It’s been a dream and now I’m here doing it. I’m just soaking it all in and enjoying the moment.”