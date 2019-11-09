District 11-6A
Team Overall District
Longview 10-0 6-0
Rockwall 8-2 5-1
Mesquite 7-3 3-3
Tyler Lee 6-4 3-3
Mesquite Horn 3-7 2-4
Rockwall-Heath 5-5 2-4
North Mesquite 2-8 0-6
Nov. 7 results: Rockwall-Heath 34, North Mesquite 21
Nov. 8 results: Longview 49, Mesquite 14; Tyler Lee 42, Mesquite Horn 14
District 7-5A, DI
Team Overall District
McKinney North 9-1 6-0
Mesquite Poteet 5-5 4-2
John Tyler 3-7 3-3
Texas High 6-4 3-3
Sherman 6-4 3-3
West Mesquite 2-8 2-4
Wylie East 2-8 0-6
Nov. 8 results: McKinney North 63, Mesquite Poteet 21; Sherman 32, John Tyler 27; Texas High 41, West Mesquite 14; Wylie East (Open)
District 9-5A, DII
Team Overall District
Marshall 7-3 7-0
Whitehouse 7-3 6-1
Pine Tree 5-5 4-3
Lindale 7-3 4-3
Nacogdoches 2-8 2-5
Mount Pleasant 5-5 3-4
Jacksonville 2-8 1-6
Hallsville 2-8 0-7
Nov. 8 results: Whitehouse 28, Hallsville 21; Lindale 64, Jacksonville 50; Marshall 38, Pine Tree 33; Mount Pleasant 14, Nacogdoches 7
District 10-4A, DI
Team Overall District
Carthage 10-0 5-0
Henderson 7-3 3-2
Palestine 5-5 3-2
Kilgore 5-5 2-3
Van 6-4 2-3
Chapel Hill 2-8 0-5
Nov. 8 results: Carthage 49, Kilgore 11; Henderson 35, Van 20; Palestine 28, Chapel Hill 21
District 6-4A, DII
Team Overall District
Pleasant Grove 9-1 4-0
Gilmer 7-3 3-1
Spring Hill 5-5 2-2
Pittsburg 4-6 1-3
Liberty-Eylau 0-9 0-4
Nov. 8 results: Gilmer 44, Liberty-Eylau 0; Spring Hill 28, Pittsburg 14; Pleasant Grove (Open0
District 7-3A, DI
Team Overall District
Hooks 8-2 5-1
Hughes Springs 8-2 4-2
Jefferson 8-2 4-2
Mount Vernon 8-2 4-2
Atlanta 5-5 3-3
New Boston 1-9 1-5
Redwater 1-9 0-6
Nov. 8 results: Hooks 42, Atlanta 35; Hughes Springs (Open); Jefferson 42, Redwater 7; Mount Vernon 28, New Boston 7
District 8-3A, DI
Team Overall District
Sabine 9-1 5-1
Gladewater 7-3 5-1
Mineola 5-5 3-3
West Rusk 7-3 3-3
Winnsboro 6-4 3-3
Tatum 3-7 2-4
White Oak 0-10 0-6
Nov. 8 results: Gladewater 28, Tatum 14; Sabine 23, White Oak 7; Winnsboro 33, Mineola 29; West Rusk (Open)
District 10-3A, DII
Team Overall District
Harmony 7-3 7-0
Grand Saline 7-3 5-2
Troup 6-4 5-2
Winona 6-4 4-3
Frankston 4-5 3-4
Arp 2-8 2-5
Alba-Golden 3-7 2-5
Quitman 0-10 0-7
Nov. 8 results: Frankston 38, Alba-Golden 0; Troup 42, Arp 24; Harmony 51, Grand Saline 15; Winona 61, Quitman 0
District 11-3A, DII
Team Overall District
Paul Pewitt 9-1 6-1
Daingerfield 8-2 6-1
New Diana 6-4 4-3
Elysian Fields 6-4 4-3
Waskom 5-5 4-3
DeKalb 6-4 3-4
Ore City 2-8 1-6
Queen City 0-10 0-7
Nov. 8 results: Daingerfield 20, New Diana 16; Elysian Fields 34, DeKalb 22; Waskom 66, Ore City 33; Paul Pewitt 61, Queen City 12
District 10-2A, DI
Team Overall District
Alto 10-0 5-0
Carlisle 7-3 4-1
Hawkins 3-7 3-2
Big Sandy 3-7 2-3
Union Grove 4-6 1-4
Cushing 1-9 0-5
Nov. 8 results: Alto 50, Union Grove 15; Big Sandy 32, Cushing 0; Carlisle 54, Hawkins 0
District 11-2A, DI
Team Overall District
Joaquin 8-2 5-1
Harleton 8-2 5-1
Garrison 5-5 3-3
Timpson 5-5 3-3
Linden-Kildare 3-7 2-4
Tenaha 5-5 2-4
Beckville 2-8 1-5
Nov. 8 results: Timpson 46, Beckville 20; Garrison 9, Houston Legacy 8; Harleton 22, Joaquin 13; Tenaha 39, Linden-Kildare 6
District 10-2A, DII
Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 8-1 4-1
Detroit 6-4 4-1
Clarksville 5-5 3-2
James Bowie 4-6 3-2
Maud 2-7 1-4
Overton 0-10 0-5
Nov. 8 results: Clarksville 52, Mount Enterprise 24; Detroit 66, Maud 46; James Bowie 48, Overton 20