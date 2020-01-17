Jimbo Fisher rolled into a packed house at the annual Piney Woods Football Clinic on Friday night.
It wasn’t so much a welcome to Longview as it was a welcome back to Longview and East Texas.
“We’re in the best state in America for football and these coaches are the lifeline for everything that we do,” Fisher said Friday night before speaking at the annual clinic. “The coaching in this state is tremendous and building relationships with these coaches is critical — a big part of what we do.”
Fisher made his return to the East Texas to speak at the clinic and then hit the recruiting trail once again in the final push before National Signing Day. The Aggies signed 23 from the Class of 2020 in December — 11 coming from the state of Texas.
Among them, Longview’s Haynes King.
King was one of 13 to enroll early this spring as a part of a class that ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports.
“I used to say we’ll find out in about two years but now it’s about a year because they’re playing earlier,” Fisher said of the signing class. “We’re happy with the guys that we’ve got and we have quite a few of them on campus now, which is big.
“I wouldn’t turn any of them back. They’ve been tested, have been working out and school has started. We thing we’ve got the right guys that we wanted and it’s going to allow us to compete for championships.”
So far, King has made a quick impression in Aggieland.
“He’s got the arm, he’s got the crazy athleticism but let me tell you something, he’s wired up,” Fisher said. “His competitiveness, his toughness, his intelligence, he’s got all of the intangibles to go along with being a phenomenal athlete.
“He’s been through testing and his athleticism jumps through the roof but more importantly, it’s his mentality and his competitiveness. You can see it in everything that he does. Those things are just as important.”
Fisher enters his third season at Texas A&M with a 17-9 record, including a 8-5 2019 campaign that featured five AP Top 10 teams and was capped with a bowl win over Oklahoma State.
Year 3 is a big one in College Station.
“We’ve laid the foundation and are putting in the team that we’ve recruited,” Fisher said. “I think we have a chance to have a very good football team if they do the things we need to do and we coach them the right way.
“We’ve got a lot of work left to do but I’m very excited heading into the spring and fall.”