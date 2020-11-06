NEW CHAPEL HILL — Cameron Ford threw four touchdowns and ran for another, and Chapel Hill defeated Henderson 42-28 Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Ford finished with 398 yards passing and also ran for 60 yards, and Illonzo McGregor and Ashtin Watkins caught two touchdown passes apiece for the Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3).
D’Cameron Walker rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for Henderson (3-6, 2-4).
Ford got the scoring started with a 20-yard touchdown pass to McGregor, and Henderson’s Tobiaus Jackson countered with a 50-yard touchdown run as the teams were tied 7-7 after one quarter.
Ford hooked up with Watkins on a 34-yard touchdown pass then added a 14-yard touchdown run later in the frame, and Walker scored from 12 yards out to get Henderson to within 21-13 at the break.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Walker had back-to-back touchdown runs in the fourth to put Henderson up 28-21.
The first came from 27 yards out with 11:37 to go, while the second was a 31-yarder with 6:41 remaining.
But Ford wasn’t done.
He hooked up with McGregor on a 17-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 3:40 remaining then found Watkins from 61 yards out to put Chapel Hill ahead with 1:24 to go in the game.
Watkins caught four passes for 165 yards, while McGregor hauled in seven passes for 96 yards.
Henderson’s Donovan Davis threw for 97 yards.