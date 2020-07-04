Cade Johnson keeps his promise.
The colossal 6-5, 315-pound Johnson, who started at offensive guard last season for Carthage, made a pledge to cut his hair should the Bulldogs win the state championship.
This was not just any ordinary haircut Johnson was offering up. His mane traveled well south of massive shoulder blades. He’d been letting his hair grow unencumbered since his freshman year.
Johnson, who transferred from Hallsville to Carthage after his junior season, immediately found a home on the starting offensive line for the talent-laden Bulldogs.
”It was around the second or third game of the season when I told my teammates if we won state I was going to cut it all off,” Johnson recalled. “I was kidding at first. But then we went out and won state. I was gonna keep my word and I’m glad I did.”
Johnson, often referred to as The Undertaker of WWE fame by his coaches for his uniquely-styled coiffure, knew he wanted to do something that would make a difference in someone’s life.
”I realized it was a lot of hair I was going to be giving up,” Johnson said. “But I figured some kid in certain situations could use my hair.”
Johnson, with the help of his mother, Keri, became familiar with the non-profit organization Children With Hair Loss. Based in South Rockwood, Michigan, CWHL provides human hair replacement at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.
”Children With Hair Loss is one of the only companies that does not charge children for wigs. It’s as easy as going online and applying for your child,” said Trina Patterson, who works at Revive Salon in Henderson and cut Johnson’s hair. “They send them everything they need to take care of the wig from a brush to shampoo to conditioner. It’s everything they need to feel so good about themselves.”
CWHL, which launched its charity in 2000, has helped countless children over the years deal with hair replacement It’s estimated that the organization sends out over 300 hair replacement kits a year for children in need.
”I had told Cade’s mom about this organization we partner with and feel very strong about. That’s where the interest came,” Patterson said. “In order to donate you have to have a minimum of eight to eight and a half inches. Cade had a lot more than that. His contribution was over 16 and a half inches. That’s a whole lot of hair.”
Johnson, who has plans to play football this fall at Tyler Junior College, said he was silent the whole ride from Carthage to Henderson on his way to make good on his promise.
”I knew I was looking at my hair for the last time. But I also knew it was a good thing I was doing. Now that it’s done, I’m happy,” Johnson said. “We had been trying to find an organization that didn’t profit from this. I wanted to find a kid that might not be able to afford it. It’s kind of messed up. Some places charge kids for the hair and that’s not what I wanted.”
Patterson was particularly moved by Johnson’s unselfish act of kindness.
”People really love their hair. For someone to come in and be so thoughtful of others and not be thinking of themselves is really special,” Patterson said. “Cade came in and was so excited, it gave our salon a different kind of vibe. Cade was doing this for other little kids and right now we don’t have a lot of good stuff going on.”
A promise made, a promise kept.