Former Carthage standout and current University of Texas sophomore Keaontay Ingram was named on Wednesday as a preseason candidate for the 2019 Doak Walker Award.
The award is presented each season by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum to the nation’s top college running back.
Ingram played in 13 games and made two starts as a freshman at Texas in 2018. He carried 142 times for 708 yards and three touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 170 yards and two scores.
At Carthage High School, Ingram led the Bulldogs to back-to-back state championships. He carried 325 times for 2,244 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 492 yards and two scores as a junior and added 2,327 yards and 37 touchdowns rushing and 23 catches for 284 yards and two scores as a senior.
He finished his high school career with 5,208 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns to go along with 84 catches, 965 yards and seven scores.
The PwcSMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on Nov. 20.
The committee will cast a second vote on Dec. 2 to determine the recipient, which will be announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12 on ESPN.
Ingram hopes to join a trio of Longhorns in winning the award. Ricky Williams was a two-time winner (1997 and 1998), while Cedric Benson won the award in 2004 and D’Onta Freeman won it in 2016.
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back, Doak Walker.