Former multi-sport Daingerfield High School athlete Keke Chism, who has been a standout on the football field at Angelo State University the past three seasons, announced on Twitter over the weekend he’ll leave the school and play at the University of Missouri this season.
Chism has been Angelo State’s leading receiver the past two seasons and ranks sixth all-time in program history with 2,221 receiving yards.
A football and basketball standout at Daingerfield, Chism graduated in 2016 and signed with Angelo State. He redshirted in 2016, and then caught 28 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.
Chism hauled in 69 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, and had 60 catches for 878 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 — earning All-Lone Star Conference first team honors while helping lead the Rams to an 8-3 record.
Chism will be a graduate transfer and is eligible to play immediately as a scholarship player at Missouri, which competes in the East division of the Southeast Conference with Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Missouri finished 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC last season.