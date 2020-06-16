Longtime coach and educator Danny Palmer has reached an agreement in principle to become the head football coach of the new program at Southern University-Shreveport, he said on Monday.
Palmer said they are “working out some details.”
The Tyler native was out of coaching for one season after 13 years as Tyler Junior College head coach and 44 years in the coaching business. The former SE Prep which became Texas A&T will now be headquartered at the Southern campus in Shreveport, Louisiana. The players will represent the school and attend classes under NJCAA rules.
“I am blessed at this time; my health is good and my family is backing me,” Palmer said. “Sharon (Palmer’s wife) is excited as well.”
Palmer said his love for “TJC, the teachers and students is stronger than ever. The Good Lord gave me a new challenge.”
On Dec. 4, 2018, Palmer said he was resigning his position but not retiring and remained with the TJC athletic department as an ambassador.
In March, Dr. Rodney Ellis, Chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA), signed an agreement with a non-profit organization, Southern Shreveport-Jags, to become the preferred educational partner for the Shreveport Jags football program.
Lalita Jenkins, Southern Shreveport-Jags, CEO said, “This opportunity will allow athletes who are still seeking Division I opportunities after national signing day to maintain their eligibility and potentially play football with NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III or NAIA Junior college teams across the nation.”
Jenkins added, players selected for the Southern Shreveport-Jags will compete against other notable football programs such as Blinn College, Navarro College and Tyler Junior College.
TJC is scheduled to play the Jags on Sept. 5 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Ellis added the students that they’re targeting are those “that thought they were going to LSU or going to Southern University or going to Texas A&M or Arkansas, but didn’t get that opportunity because of academics or because of athletics. We’re also targeting those students that want to stay in the local area.”
Players will have to enroll like any other student at the two-year institution and while athletic scholarships will not be offered, academic scholarships are available for students that meet the requirements.
The organization used to be affiliated with Texas A&T in Houston for several years, but now has signed with SUSLA.
Lalita Jenkins is the CEO of the Southern Shreveport Jags and will work with SUSLA athletic director Stephen Latson, to get the student-athletes and program ready for play in the fall.