SEVENTH GRADE
■ FOSTER 12, LUFKIN 8: LUFKIN – Jakaevon Odum rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Brenden Rese added a score, leading the Foster Dragons to a 12-8 win over Lufkin Purple here Tuesday night.
Kason Brooks tacked on 49 yards rushing, while Rese added a fumble recovery.
Brandon Horne forced two fumbles in the win.
EIGHTH GRADE
■ LUFKIN 30, FOSTER 14: LUFKIN – The Foster Dragons were extinguished Tuesday night in a purple haze as the Lufkin Purple notched a 30-14 win.
In defeat, Foster got 105 yards and a TD from Daedrion Garrett, while Campbell Williams tallied a score in defeat.
Chris Head finished with 51 yards and was cited for solid defensive play.
Other defensive notables included Chase Smith and Tim Hutchins.