SEVENTH GRADE
■ FOSTER 36, FOREST PARK 0: The Foster Dragons claimed the City and Co-district championship with a 36-0 win over Forest Park.
Jakaevon Odum returned an interception for a score and rushed for 26 yards. Ledell Kenney had an interception and a 20-yard reception for a score. Ashton Cunningham rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown and added an interception.
Kason Brooks added 28 rushing yards and a two-point conversion. Jamayis Morrow finished with one receiving touchdown, and Jeffrey Smith passed for one TD. Da’Marrion Williams also had a 20-yard touchdown pass.
EIGHTH GRADE
■ FOSTER 16, FOREST PARK 0: Daedrian Garrett rushed for 95 yards, Chase Smith caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Campbell Williams and Chris Head added a rushing touchdown for Foster in a 16-0 win over Forst Park.
J.T. Thomas (fumble recovery), Kaleb Rhinehart, Jacob Mobley and Deandre Drish were listed as defensive standouts.
Daizhon Buchanan rushed for 34 yards and Billy Smith added 20 rushing yards in the loss for Forest Park.
Buchanan (4 tackles), Smith (8 tackles, TFL), Jaiden Simmons (3 tackles), Felipe Sanchez (3 tackles) and Tavion Morgan (7 tackles) were defensive standouts for the Eagles.
LATE MONDAY
EIGHTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 38, TYLER 6: Elijah Johnson scored on three short runs, Andrew Tutt threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Harrison and the Judson Blue Devils moved to 8-1 on the season with a 38-6 win over Tyler Three Lakes.
Johnson scored on runs of 1, 1 and 9 yards. Davis Justice added six carries for 49 yards and a 1-yard TD run. Willie Nelson had a two-point conversion run and Jaymerson Darensbourg two catches for 64 yards — including a 60-yard TD reception.
Defensive standouts were Dakaylen Reese, Darensbourg, Harrison, Kendrick Brown, Johnson, Jeremiah Bowie (interception) and Chris Wilder.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 38, TYLER 14: Kelvin Washington rushed for a pair of long touchdowns and returned a punt for a score, leading the Judson Blue Devils past Tyler Three Lakes, 38-14.
Washington carried six times and rushed for 140 yards, scoring on runs of 58 and 72 yards to go along with a 46 yard punt return and a two-point conversion for the Blue Devils (7-2).
Trenton Boyd added a 63-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Jaleel Cooper had a pair of interception returns for touchdowns of 61 and 82 yards.
Cooper, Buster Mumphrey and Jabarion Wilder were listed as top defenders.
