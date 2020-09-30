Pine Tree had to score.
On the road in a district game and down two touchdowns just before halftime, something had to happen for the Pirates.
DJ Freeman, then a sophomore, made it happen.
“We called a play and were trying to get the ball to JJ (Sparkman) and, of course, he’s double covered,” Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane recalled. “DJ sees that immediately and instead of forcing it, he sticks his foot in the ground and scrambles 40 yards for a touchdown to end the half.
“That got us rolling. He drove us down the field in three games that year to give us a chance. In those tight, close games where he took a beating, he just kept popping back up and kept going. He hasn’t stopped.”
That’s just one instance that Lane, in his fifth season at Pine Tree, can recall. He has another one where Freeman, who is in his third year as the starting quarterback for the Pirates, made a Hallsville tackler miss in a rivalry game.
Each instance, the trust between the head coach and his quarterback grew and, together, they’ve helped right the ship at Pine Tree.
It hasn’t been easy.
“Coach Lane really turned this place around,” Freeman said. “People believe in what he’s doing and we believe in ourselves. It’s a lot different.
“We’ve struggled at times but we just kept working, early mornings, everything, to get it right.”
Lane challenged Freeman from the start. Quickly noticing his talent as an eighth grader with a relationship with Freeman’s father and brother, Quentin, a standout linebacker for the Pirates, the head coach had an early heart-to-heart with his future quarterback.
“You could just tell that he was talented, fast, could spin it and wanted the ball in his hands,” Lane said. “He was talking in class or something, being a kid and getting in trouble so I went to talk to him. I told him that he carries his father’s last name and questioned if that was the kind of reputation he was trying to build — basically called him out.
“I knew then he was going to be in the spotlight as long as he was on the field. People were going to know who he was. He didn’t like that and took it to heart. That was a minor issue, just a kid being a kid, and there’s never been another one.”
Freeman recalled the encounter quickly.
“He told me that if I wanted to be a leader, I had to stop getting in trouble,” Freeman said. “Our relationship built for the better from there.”
Lane kept pushing him as Freeman made his way into high school and into the starting role as a sophomore. Knowing his talent and potential, the head coach stayed on him.
“He’s always been so talented and gotten a lot of attention so I was hard on him and when he was younger, I kept my distance and wanted him to know that he still had to earn it and work, but that’s never been an issue with him,” Lane said. “I just kept coaching him hard to not let all of that stuff go to his head and it hasn’t. He doesn’t care about all that, he just wants to go succeed with his teammates and play ball.
“I trust him and that’s a big thing between a quarterback and a coach. He’s going to take a few more chances than some coaches would like but I trust him out there. There’s a lot of times when things aren’t right out there, he makes them right.”
Freeman, a three-sport athlete at Pine Tree, fell in love with the game early after playing tackle football in the third grade. He was the quarterback, of course, and looks up to Cam Newton on the field. It’s easy to see when Freeman is playing but beyond playing, he looked up someone else.
“My brother, he was a linebacker here and he was a leader,” Freeman said.
Flash forward to his senior season, the Pirates opened the year with a win over Princeton, jump-starting a year full of high expectations for the team.
Freeman finished with six total touchdowns and shrugged when it was mentioned.
“We got the win together,” he said.
To date, Freeman has 5,508 total yards and 60 touchdowns in his Pirate career. He just wanted to talk about those around him and smiled when he said he’s got it pretty good.
“(Running back) Tyler Sheffield, he’s nice and shifty and Jayden (Smith), he’s so strong and loves to block,” he said. “Up front, those guys are working every day and really make it go.
“Defense, they’re working hard and we’ve got some young guys that have stepped up. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder.”
From a busted-play touchdown as a sophomore to staggering numbers while helping establish a new culture at Pine Tree, Freeman is excited for his season.
Or, as he put it, their season.
“We’ve just got to stick together, have leadership and keep working,” Freeman said. “Just keep fighting.”
The Pirates will visit Crandall on Friday.