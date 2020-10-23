DISTRICT 6-3A DI
TATUM 59, JEFFERSON 7: TATUM - The Tatum Eagles came alive in the third quarter, putting 29 points on the board in the frame to turn a close game into a blowout en route to a 59-7 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Tatum improves to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in district play, while Jefferson drops to 3-5 and 1-3.
Tatum held a slim 2-0 after one quarter following a safety, and enjoyed a 16-7 halftime lead after Daymien Smith scored on a 1-yard run for the Eagles and Joshua Thomas darted 19 yards for a Jefferson touchdown in the second stanza before Kendric Malone hit Kendall Williams on a 12-yard scoring toss.
Smith bolted 52 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter, and the rout was on.
The Eagles piled it on with a 4-yard run by Ty Hollins, a 9-yard run by Kam'ron Redwine and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Quiston Sheffield to close out the third, and then Hollins scored from 1-yard out and Jeremiah Lawson capped the win with a 14-yard TD run.
Tatum will visit White Oak and Jefferson will host New Boston on Friday.
DISTRICT 7-5A DII
M. NORTH 34, TYLER 24: McKINNEY — Back-to-back turnovers in the latter stages of the second quarter turned the momentum in a game that was being dominated by Tyler on Friday night and eventually resulted in a District 7-5A Division I opening loss by the Lions to McKinney North, 34-24, at McKinney ISD Stadium.
An interception return by for a TD by Marquise Alexander and a fumble recovery by Nick Wheaton in the final 2:39 of the first half turned a North deficit into a 20-14 halftime lead.
The Lions fall to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in district, while the Bulldogs improve to 1-3 and 1-0. Tyler has a bye next week before hosting West Mesquite on Nov. 6, while McKinney North plays at West Mesquite next Friday.
Running back Derrick McFall led the Lions with 103 yards on 10 attempts, while Jacques Jones had 79 yards and two TDs on six carries. Jayden Smith was the workhorse for the Bulldogs with 25 carries for 125 yards. QB Gavin Constantine scored on two runs and tossed a touchdown pass.
For the game, the Lions ran 71 plays for a total off 459 yards to the Bulldogs' 46 plays for 246 yards.
Despite outgaining the Bulldogs, 304-57, in total yards in the first half the Lions were trailing 20-14 at halftime.
Ken'Yontae Pickard hit on 13 of 21 pass attempts for 107 yards and an interception while Sanchez was 7 of 12 for 112 yards.
DISTRICT 9-5A II
WHITEHOUSE 35, NACOGDOCHES 17: NACOGDOCHES — A little craziness always happens when Whitehouse and Nacogdoches get together on the football field.
Friday night was no different, but this time, they didn’t wait until the fourth quarter.
There were three turnovers in the first 1:12 of the contest and a safety midway through the opening frame.
Nacogdoches led 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats scored 18 points in the final 9:50 to come away with the 35-17 victory at Dragon Stadium.
Matthew Gooden rushed for 163 yards on 25 carries, and sophomore Mikevic Hall added 96 yards on 13 attempts for Whitehouse. Trevor Theiring caught eight passes for 100 yards and two scores.
Reid Boyett passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Nacogdoches.
Whitehouse (4-0, 1-0) will host Mount Pleasant on Oct. 30.
SIX MAN
U. HILL 77, CAMPBELL 7: BETTIE - Seven different Bulldogs got into the scoring act, and Union Hill improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 77-7 win over Campbell at Billy Bass Stadium.
Lawton Flinn rushed for one TD and caught a TD pass for the Bulldogs. Tre Venters and Ryan Brown both added a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown apiece, and Cristian Aguillon rushed for one score and caught a TD pass while also kicking 6 extra points.
Devin Espinoza, Logan Dunn and Randy Griffith all added touchdowns on the ground for the Bulldogs.
Union Hill will visit Fruitvale on Friday.
CHCS 58, HEAT 0: Trey Stone set the tone by returning the game's opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown, and Christian Heritage Classical School rolled to a 58-0 win over Longview HEAT on Thursday at Republic Field.
Stone finished the game, which was called at halftime due to Six Man's 45-point mercy rule, with five total touchdowns. He rushed for 82 yards and two scores and threw a pair of touchdowns.
Cason Owens carried three times for 24 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 65 yards and three scores for the Sentinels. Boaz Dyess added 35 rushing yards and one TD.
Defensively, Owens had six tackles, a sack and an interception and Dyess had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
CHCS will open district play at Garland Christian Academy next week.