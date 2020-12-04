CLASS 5A
TEXAS HIGH 51, WHITEHOUSE 21: TEXARKANA — Texas High put its season finale away early.
The Tigers built a 48-0 lead in the first half, piled up 442 yards of total offense — 372 before intermission — and completed a perfect 10-0 season, claiming the outright District 9-5A, Division II championship with a 51-21 win over Whitehouse Friday at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.
Quarterback Brayson McHenry hit on 12-of-17 passing for 306 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions for THS (10-0, 7-0), which will be host a bi-district playoff game next week.
Daquarreon Witcher had nine carries for 85 yards, all in the first half, and Tre Roberts and Blake Rogers each had two TD receptions. Roberts had four grabs for 91 yards and two scores, Rogers added three for 65 and two TDs, Caden Miller added three grabs for 85 yards and a score, and Rian Cellers had two receptions for 65 yards.
CLASS 3A
MT. VERNON 37, MALAKOFF 34: MESQUITE – It was a battle of the Tigers Friday at Mesquite E.H. Hanby Stadium.
When the final horn sounded, Mount Vernon knocked off the No. 4-ranked Malakoff Tigers 37-34 in the Class 3A, Division I, Region 2 championship game.
Mount Vernon (11-3) advances to face the No. 6-ranked Jim Ned Indians (12-1) in the Class 3A, Division I state semifinals next week. Jim Ned defeated Pilot Point, 45-28, Thursday night in the Region 1 final in Stephenville.
FROM STAFF REPORTS