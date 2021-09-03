GILMER 50, HENDERSON 14: GILMER – Brandon Tennison passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gilmer Buckeyes improved to 2-0 on the season with a 50-14 win over the Henderson Lions at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
The Buckeyes raced out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and built a 36-14 cushion at halftime.
Gilmer wasted little time taking the lead, needing just two plays to move 80 yards – scoring on a 56-yard pass from Brandon Tennison to Rohan Fluellen 30 seconds into the contest.
Ashton Haynes’ 7-yard touchdown run three minutes later and Tennison’s two-point conversion pass to Haynes made it a 15-0 contest, but Henderson countered by moving 73 yards in six plays to get on the board.
The touchdown came on a 5-yard TD pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson, and Julian Garza’s PAT made it 15-7 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
On the final play of the first period Tennison went up top to Parker Gillow for a 37-yard scoring strike, and Jose Hernandez booted the PAT for a 22-7 Buckeye lead.
Haynes raced seven yards for his second touchdown of the night with 7:12 left in the first half to make it a 29-7 contest, and after Duece Davis went in from five yards out for Henderson to pull the Lions to within a couple of touchdowns at 29-14, Fluellen scored on a 5-yard run for Gilmer at the 2:03 mark to give the Buckeyes a 36-14 halftime spread.
The Buckeyes added touchdowns in the third and fourth to put things away.
In the third, Tennison hooked up with Fluellen on a 7-yard scoring toss to make it 43-14 with 4:45 left in the period. Keith Rockwell capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 1:57 left in the contest.
Gilmer will host Atlanta on Friday. Henderson hosts Jacksonville.
TATUM 35, DAINGERFIELD 28: TATUM — The Tatum Eagles built a big lead and held on late, moving to 2-0 on the season with a 35-28 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Tatum scored the lone points of the first half on a 12-yard run by Quintin Harmon with 5:06 left in the second quarter, moving 35 yards in five plays, and the Eagles scored twice in the third period and early in the fourth to build a commanding 28-0 lead.
Kendric Malone scored on a 14-yard run with 10:51 left in the third period, and then connected with Kendall Williams on a short pass that Williams turned into a 55-yard catch and run to extend the Eagle lead.
With 11:13 left in the fourth, Jaylon Jones got into the scoring act with a 4-yard run to push the Tatum lead to 28-0.
Dee Lewis hit Jakevian Rodgers on a 67-yard scoring strike with 10:21 left to get Daingerfield on the board, but Malone and Williams hooked up again for Tatum — this time on a 31-yard toss — to put the Eagles back on top 35-6.
Lewis threw three long TD passes in the final 4:54 to keep Daingerfield in the game, hitting Jayden Wallace on scoring strikes of 19 and 80 yards and Rodgers on a 45-yarder with 15 seconds left to pull the Tigers to within a touchdown at 35-28.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick, but Tatum recovered and held on for the win.
Tatum will visit Pittsburg next week. Daingerfield (1-1) hosts Sabine.
W. RUSK 55, SABINE 33: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Raiders piled up 528 rushing yards and scored seven times on the ground en route to a 55-33 win over the Sabine Cardinals at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
West Rusk (2-0) got huge nights from Tate Winings and Jamal Ford, who combined to rush 33 times for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Winings had 173 yards and one score on 15 carries, and Ford rushed for 172 yards and three scores on 18 attempts.
Jimmie Harper rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, passes for one touchdown and intercepted a pass and returned it for another TD.
Ty Harper carried just once, but it went for 65 yards and a TD.
The Raiders will host Mineola next Friday. Sabine (1-1) will visit Daingerfield.
HARMONY 20, H. SPRINGS 8: HARMONY — Boston Seahorn threw one touchdown pass and scored once on the ground, leading the Harmony Eagles to a 20-8 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs at Eagle Stadium on Friday.
Harmony (2-0) took a 6-0 lead with 6:33 left in the opening quarter on Seahorn’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Langford. The try for two failed.
Dakota Bean’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left in the opening quarter and Coy Pilcher’s extra point gave the Eagels a 13-0 lead.
Hughes Springs scored on a 25-yard run by Trevor Bolden and got a 2-point conversion run by Nick Brown with 46 seconds left in the second quarter to trail 13-8 at halftime, but Seahorn scored on a 1-yard run and Pilcher added the PAT with 10:27 left in the game to make the final 20-8.
Harmony will visit New Diana and Hughes Springs will host Winnsboro next week.
JEFFERSON 25, CENTER 14: CENTER — The Jefferson Bulldogs used a couple of touchdown runs from Kamran Williams and a pair of defensive scores on safeties to earn a 25-14 win over the Center Roughriders.
Jefferson moves to 2-0 with the win, and Center drops to 0-2.
Williams opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run and Dominik Rivers added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 10:30 left in the second quarter.
Williams carried 18 times for 107 yards and scored twice.
C.J. Bowman, who rushed for 40 yards and passed for 139 yards, added a 2-yard run with 8:45 left in the second, and the Bulldogs came up with the first of two safeties four minutes later for a 16-0 lead.
Center got on the board with a 5-yard run by Kaden Dixon at the 4:06 mark of the second to make it a 16-7 contest at halftime.
Jake Morris scored from four yards out for Center with 6:13 left in the third to pull the Roughriders to within two points, 16-14, but Williams scored on a 10-yard run with 7:13 left in the game and the Bulldogs forced the Center quarterback out of the back of the end zone for another safety with 3:00 showing on the clock in the fourth to make the final 25-14.
Jefferson will visit Liberty-Eylau, and Center visits Gladewater next Friday.
R. CITY 27, WHITEHOUSE 13: WHITEHOUSE — The Wildcats were hoping to shake off last week’s last-second loss, but Royse City handed Whitehouse its second consecutive home loss.
The Bulldogs (2-0) scored two touchdowns in the first first quarter en route to a 27-13 win over the Wildcats (0-2) on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
RC quarterback Kenneth Spring led the Bulldogs by hitting on 13 of 20 passing attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards on eight carries and caught a two-point conversion pass.
Spring tossed TD passes of 11 yards to Jonah Roberson to begin the game and then tossed a 35-yard to Roberson for the final score with 8:42 to go in the game.
He also threw an 87-yard TD pass to Ahmon Dozier.
Dozier grabbed the pass near the line of scrimmage and burst out of a group of Wildcats for the long TD. Following that score Ja’Cori Williams on a double handoff threw to Spring for two points.
RC went up 17-0 as Mitchell Stokes hit a 48-yard field goal.
Whitehouse got going late in the first half as QB Joey Confletti marched his team down field and hit Decarlton Wilson in the right corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD pass with 15.7 seconds on the clock. Ben Harris made the PAT.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs went up 20-7 as Stokes kicked a 42-yard field goal.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Whitehouse pulled within 20-13 as Confletti tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Jermod McCoy. However a center-holder exchange did not go well and PAT was not converted.
Royse City marched back and put the game away on the TD toss to Roberson.
Whitehouse is scheduled to play at Corsicana next week, while Royse City plays Wylie East.
ATHENS 40, WAX. LIFE 7: ATHENS — The Athens Hornets picked up a 40-7 victory over the Waxahachie Life Mustangs Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (2-0) had a three-yard TD run by Ty Arroyo, a 3-yard run by JeCorey Roberts, a one-yard run by Roberts, a 31-yard pass from Arroyo to Jorien Ray, a 16-yard run by Jamauri Manning and a 25-yard reception from Arroyo to Jermarius Moore.
The Mustangs only TD came in the first half on a 10-yard pass from Colby Grmela to Dreylon DeQuire.
Athens returns to action Friday for Homecoming against the Fairfield Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.