CLASS 5A
TYLER 27, WYLIE EAST 20: WYLIE — With the game on the line, Jacques Jones and Tyler offensive line, along with some defensive help, rallied in the fourth quarter for a 27-20 victory over Wylie East on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I game at Wylie Stadium.
Jones did not carry the ball until the fourth quarter when he gained 82 yards and scored two touchdowns on eight attempts. Also, linebacker Jacob Villela and the Lions stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-1 near midfield that set up the tying score and later Zachaun Williams recovered a fumble that set up the winning score.
The Lions won their second straight game to go to 2-1 in district and 2-4 overall. The Raiders fall to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in district. It was Wylie East’s 17 consecutive district loss, dating back to Nov. 3, 2017.
Jones was the leading rusher for Tyler with eight carries for 82 yards, while Kameron Medlock had 71 yards on seven attempts.
Quarterback Eli Sanchez hit on 7 of 16 passing attempts for 131 yards with a TD pass and two interceptions.
The Lions are scheduled to host district leader Highland Park next Friday in Tyler, while the Raiders play on Thursday at West Mesquite.
CLASS 3A
POTTSBORO 35, WHITE OAK 21: PARIS — Braden Plyler scored twice on the ground and caught a TD pass, and the Pottsboro Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 35-21 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Pottsboro (9-2) will move on to face Malakoff next week in the area playoffs. White Oak, an 0-10 team a year ago, ends a turnaround 2020 season with a 5-3 record.
Pottsboro opened the scoring with a touchdown run by Plyler at the 10:12 mark of the opening quarter, but the Roughnecks answered three minutes later with a touchdown run by Jackson Frazier to tie things at 7-7.
Plyler’s touchdown run at the 3:56 mark moved the Cardinals in front 14-7 after one, and a Plyler touchdown reception early and a Titus Lyons touchdown run five minutes later put the Roughnecks in a 28-7 hole with 5:50 to play i nthe half.
Gavin Bzdil’s touchdown run with 2:43 remaining kept things close, and White Oak trailed 28-14 at the break.
A touchdown run by Lions with 1:14 left in the third gave Pottsboro a 35-14 cushion, and the Roughnecks closed out the scoring with 5:08 left in the contest on a Cayson Siegley touchdown run.
TATUM 37, WINNSBORO 28: Kendric Malone threw one touchdown pass and rushed for three more scores, leading the Tatum Eagles to a 37-28 bi-district win over Winnsboro at Longview’s Lobo Stadium.
The Eagles (8-1) will move on to face either Teague or Grandview next week. Winnsboro ends the year wit ha 7-3 record.
Malone tossed a a 42-yard touchdown pass to Decartiyay Allison just a minute and a half into the game to put the Eagles on top 7-0, but Winnsboro answered with a 31-yard touchdown run by Dominic Allen to tie things after one quarter.
Late in the second, Ty Hollins raced in from 12 yards out following a Dalone Fuller interception to give Tatum a 14-7 lead.
Allen scored again for the Red Raiders, this time on a 3-yard run, but Tatum’s Dexter Monroe blocked the ensuing PAT and Tatum led 14-13.
With just 28.6 seconds left in the half, Malone hit Allison on a 49-yard pass on third-and-17 to keep a drive alive, and then Malone scored on a 7-yard run to give Tatum a 21-13 lead at the break.
Malone’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:08 to play in the third boosted the lead to 28-13, but Winnsboro kept it close with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kyd Cole with 35.9 seconds left in the third.
Malone’s 11-yard TD run with 9:28 left capped a seven-play, 66-yard drive that gave Tatum a 34-21 lead, but again Winnsboro came back — this time making it 34-28 on a 1-yard run by Cole Graves with 2:22 remaining.
A 24-yard field goal by Tatum’s Omar Rodriguez capped the scoring to make the final 37-28.
H. SPRINGS 34, A-SHIRO 26: ATHENS — Trevor Bolden rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown, Tyson Daigle tossed a pair of TD passes and added one rushing touchdown and the Hughes Springs Mustangs opened the playoffs with a 34-26 win over West Rusk at Bruce Field.
The Mustangs (6-3) will next face West Rusk in a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium in Gladewater.
Ty Moss added 83 rushing yards and a TD, and Patrick Boyd caught four passes for 85 yards and two scores.
The teams were tied at 6-6 after Moss scored on a 35-yard run and Anderson-Shiro completed a 51-yard touchdown pass, but Boyd hauled in a 17-yard TD pass from Daigle and Daigle added a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Mustangs a 22-6 lead after one quarter.
Anderson-Shiro scored twice in the second to trail 22-20 at halftime, and the Mustangs scored twice early in the fourth on a 36-yard pass from Daigle to Boyd and a 3-yard run by Bolden to build a 34-20 cushion.
CLASS 2A
GARRISON 17, HAWKINS 7: HENDERSON — Hawkins’ perfect season came to a stunning end Friday with a 17-7 loss to Garrison in a Class 2A Division I Region III bi-district playoff game.
The Hawks finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record for the first time in decades and wound up 10-1 on the year.
Garrison, which scored the final 17 points, improves to 5-5 and moves on to face Holland in next week’s area round.
Hawkins’ Kayden Upchurch had a 5-yard run with 3:04 to go in the first to give his team a 7-0 lead after one.
Garrison quarterback Brayden Davidson answered with a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter, and the teams were tied at 7-all at the break.
Andres Marquez gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with a 27-yard field goal with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Cermodrick Bland put the finishing touches on the win with an 18-yard touchdown run with 6:12 to go in the game. The score came one play after Bland ran for 13 yards on 4th-and-12, and Garrison made it stand by halting Hawkins’ next drive on downs inside the 5.
Bland led the Bulldogs with 96 yards rushing, Omarion Rasberry and Davidson combined for 83 more and Davidson threw for 124 yards.
Braden Adams ran for 104 yards on 23 carries in the loss for Hawkins. Upchurch added 61 yards.
SIX MAN
SAINT JO 74, L. CHAPEL 38: SAVOY — Saint Jo improved to 9-1 on the year and ended Leverett’s Chapel’s season at 6-3 with a 74-38 decision at Hodge Field.
Alexis Chavez passed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and recorded six tackles in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Demarion Brown added 99 rushing yards and a touchdown, one TD reception and three a TD pass while recording 14 tackles on defense. Darren Brown finished with 71 rushing yards and 15 tackles. Mickey dennis had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Nathan Pierson added a 7-yard touchdown catch.