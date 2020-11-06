DISTRICT 6-3A I
WHITE OAK 34, N. BOSTON 28: NEW BOSTON — Cayson Siegley tossed three touchdown passes, Jackson Frazier scored twice on the ground — including the game-winner with 3:32 left — and the White Oak Roughnecks rallied for a 34-28 win over the New Boston Lions on Friday.
White Oak improves to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in district play, while New Boston drops to 2-6 and 1-5.
New Boston led 14-0 after one quarter after a pair of touchdown passes from Kyle Atkinson, and the Lions added to the lead with a 20-yard interception return for a score early in the second quarter.
Siegley got the Roughnecks on the board wit ha 15-yard touchdown pass to Colton Cobb, and Frazier scored on a 1-yard run with17 seconds left in the first half as the Roughnecks trimmed the deficit to 20-13 at the break.
A 40-yard touchdown pass form Siegley to Michael Stevens tied things at 20-20 in the third, but New Boston got a 1-yard TD run from Kevon Thompson and a 2-pointer by Atkinson to led 28-20.
With 10:07 left in the game, Siegley hooked up with Stevens again, the time from 16-yards out, and Siegley kept for two points to tie the game at 28-28.
Jackson scored on a 2-yard run with 3:32 left to make the final 34-28.
TATUM 73, SABINE 17: TATUM — Kendric Malone tossed three touchdown passes, Ty Hollins scored on offense and defense and the Tatum Eagles closed out the regular season with a 73-17 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
The Eagles, who led 21-7 after one quarter and 38-14 at the half, move to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league play. Sabine falls to 3-7 and 1-5.
Tatum took a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Daymien Smith and a 39-yard run by Hollins.
Sabine got on the board with 2:49 left in the first when Jace Burns went up top and hit Kaden Manning on an 87-yard scoring toss, but Tatum answered wiht a 31-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Quiston Sheffield and a 29-yard field goal by Omar Rodriguez to lead 24-7.
Burns hit Alex Galyean for 15 yards and a touchdown late, but the Eagles got two more scores in the final 1:44 of the half on TD strikes of 18 yards from Malone to Kendall Williams and 24-yards from Malone to Sheffield.
A 19-yard field goal on Sabine’s first possession of the second half by Eduardo Jaimes made it a 38-17 contest, but that was all of the scoring for the Cardinals.
Tatum, however, got TD runs of 9 and 1 yards by Decartiyay Allison and 3 yards by Hollins following an interception by Bridges in the third to build a commanding 59-17 lead.
Jeremiah Lawson scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth, and Bridges capped the scoring with a 60-yard punt return for a TD to make the final 73-17.
ATLANTA 41, JEFFERSON 8: ATLANTA — Caleb Hamilton and Keith Kinney combined to rush for 261 yards — both finding the end zone three times — as the Atlanta Rabbits rolled to a 41-8 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
Atlanta moves to 3-7 overall and 3-3 in district play, while Jefferson ends its season at 3-7 and 1-5.
Kinney carried 12 times for 145 yards, and Hamilton added 116 yards on 17 carries.
The Rabbits led 14-0 after one quarter after an 8-yard TD run by Hamilton and a 20-yard scoring jaunt from Kinney.
The duo traded TDs again in the second, with Kinney scoring from 5 yards out and Hamilton adding a 2 yard run before Kinney closed out the half with a 17-yard TD run for a 35-0 halftime cushion.
Jefferson got on the board in the opening minute of the third period when Chris Bowman tossed a 61-yard scoring strike to Don Gardner and then Bowman hit Tra Dowden for 2-points to make it a 35-8.
Hamilton’s third TD run of the night — a 2-yarder — made the final 41-8.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
WEST RUSK 62, QUITMAN 0: NEW LONDON — Andon Mata passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, James Greenalch added three rushing TDs for the Raiders and West Rusk coasted to a 62-0 win over Quitman on Friday.
Mata completed 7 of 8 passes on the night, with his top target being Omarion Anthony — who hauled in three passes for 129 yards and two scores.
Carson Martin had a 60-yard TD run on his lone carry of the night. Greenalch finished with 67 yards on 12 carries, and Noah Murphy had 2 carries for 44 yards and a TD to go along with a kickoff return for a touchdown.
West Rusk moves to 6-3 overall and 6-0 in the district with the win. Quitman ends the year at 0-10 and 0-5.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
HARLETON 27, QUEEN CITY 7: QUEEN CITY — Cole Rung rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown, Grayson Handlin passed for a couple of scores and the Harleton Wildcats earned a 27-7 win over Queen City on Friday at Smith-Wall Stadium.
The win moves Harleton to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the district, and the Wildcats will open the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Newton in Shelbyville.
Queen City drops to 5-4 and 2-4.
Handlin completed 5 of 6 passes for 63 yards, tossing TD passes to Carson Raibourn and Justin Davidson. Raibourn had two catches for 19 yards, Davidson two for 15 yards and JoJo Clark one for 29 yards.
Judtin Davidson rushed for 51 yards and a TD on 13 carries, and Blake Blassingame added 10 carries for 74 yards.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
BECKVILLE 49, FRANKSTON 21: FRANKSTON — Ryan Harris and the Beckville Bearcats were not going to be denied Friday night at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Harris accounted for five of the seven Bearcat touchdowns as Beckville wrapped up second place in District 9-2A Division I with a 49-21 win over the Frankston Indians.
By finishing second in 9-2A, the Bearcats (7-3, 5-1) will face the Shelbyville Dragons in bi-district action, tentatively scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The game was scoreless for most of the opening quarter until J’Koby Williams opened the scoring and started a wild two minutes with a 9-yard touchdown run with :35 left in the quarter, 6-0.
The Bearcats recovered a fumble on the first play after the kickoff and it too Harris just one play to score from the 15 to make it 13-0.
After a 3-and-out, Harris scored on a 67-yard run and caught a conversion pass from Matt Barr to make it 21-0 less than two minutes into the second period.
The Indians put together a 13-play drive with QB Brink Bizzell scored on a 14-yard run.
Harris would score on a 46-yard run and Williams scored on another 9-yard run to make it 35-7 at the half.
Barr caught a 14-yard TD pass from Harris to make it 42-7 with 8:37 left in the third.
The Indians would get a couple of short TD runs to cut the lead to 42-21 early in the final period, while the Bearcats were forced to punt twice.
But the Beckville defense stopped the home team at their own 39 and it took Harris just one play to score from there to make the final 49-21.
DISTRICT 10-6A ROCKWALL 45, LEGACY 40: ROCKWALL — Tyler Legacy traded blows with state-ranked Rockwall on Friday night at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, but ultimately fell short by a score of 45-40.
Zach Hernandez finished the game with 199 yards on 28 carries for Rockwall. Bradeyn Locke was 16 of 20 for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Jax Johnson had six grabs for 167 yards and four touchdowns.
Jamarion Miller had 21 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught three passes for 69 yards and a score. Bryson Donnell had carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Adams had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Legacy (2-4, 0-2) will host Mesquite Horn on Nov. 13. Rockwall (6-1, 3-0) will play at Dallas Skyline.
DISTRICT 7-5A DI
TYLER 10, W. MESQUITE 3: TYLER — Tyler High may have a new name this year, but it’s defense looked like the Lions’ old “Wrecking Crew” from the 1970s on Friday night.
The Lions held West Mesquite to 32 yards rushing as Tyler got into the win column with a 10-3 victory over West Mesquite on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler held the Wranglers to 122 yards en route to the District 7-5A Division I victory. The Lions go to 1-4 on the season, snapping an eight-game losing skid dating back to last year, and to 1-1 in district. West Mesquite falls to 0-7 and 0-3.
The Lions return to the road next Friday at Wylie East, while West Mesquite is open next week before hosting Wylie East on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The Lions DL of LaTravion Hawkins, Ka’Darius Tave and Preston Johnson roped the Wranglers rushing attack and were relentless in the pursuit of quarterback Jay Cipriano who passed for 90 yards, most of that in the latter part of the fourth quarter with the Lions playing prevent.
Offensively, junior Eli Sanchez got the start at QB and directed the Lion attack. He hit on 10 of 18 passing for 111 yards, a touchdown to Montrell Wade and two interceptions.
Kameron Medlock led in rushing with 94 yards on 16 carries. Derrick McFall had 66 yards on 14 attempts. Makavion Potts, who wore the No. 1 jersey for the first time, had four catches for 42 yards. The No. 1 is a honored number in the Lions program.
Tyler dominated the first half, holding the Wranglers to six yards rushing and 23 yards passing.
NON-DISTRICT
ALTO 22, ORE CITY 12: ALTO — The Ore City Rebels closed out the season wit ha 22-12 loss to Alto on Thursday at Cam’Ron Matthews Field.
Ryan Shastid rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 8 passes for 48 yards in the loss for the Rebels.
Shastid also recorded eight tackles and intercepted two passes. Harlan Hill had 12 tackles, and Brett Byrd finished with 11 tackles.
The Rebels finish the season with a 3-7 record. Alto ends the year at 2-8.