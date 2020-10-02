DISTRICT 9-3A II
HARMONY 59, GRAND SALINE 7: HARMONY - The Harmony Eagles scored on offense, defense and special teams, rolling to a 50-7 win over Grand Saline in the league opener for both teams on Friday.
Michael Everett opened the scoring with a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown, also adding the 2-point conversion to give Harmony a quick 8-0 lead.
Hunter Eitel scored on a 4-yard run and Everett added a 5-yard scoring jaunt for the Eagles, who took command early.
Eric Jimenez scored the lone Grand Saline touchdown on a 4-yard run with 1:35 left in the opening stanza, but the Eagles answered just 11 second later when Caleb McNeil hit Jax Wilburn on a 63-yard TD strike.
Everett hauled in a 31-yard TD pass from McNeil just 14 seconds into the second quarter, and three minutes later Kyle Henry returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles scored once more before the half on a 1-yard run by Aron Bell, and then capped the scoring with a 4-yard run by Dakota Bean with 5:57 left in the third period.
The Eagles (3-2) will visit Quitman on Friday. Grand Saline (1-4) is idle.
SIX MAN
KING'S 52, CHCS 28: Preston Able was a one-man wrecking crew for Tyler King's in a 52-28 win over Christian Heritage Classical School on Friday at Sentinel Field in Longview.
Abel returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns to go along with four rushing touchdowns King's improved to 3-2 on the year.
Trey Stone totaled 259 yards and had three rushing touchdowns and one passing TD in the loss for the Sentinels (1-1). Nathan Long had a touchdown reception for CHCS.
Christian Heritage will take on the Union Hill JV at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 9-2A II
L-KILDARE 40, U. GROVE 30: UNION GROVE - The Linden-Kildare Tigers earned their first win of the season, holding on for a 40-30 win over Union Grove at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
The Tigers, who had scored just eight points all season, improve to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Union Grove drops to 1-4 and 0-1.
Union Grove visits Beckville on Thursday. Linden-Kildare is idle this week and will host Beckville on Oct. 16.