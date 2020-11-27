CLASS 5A
SHERMAN 30, TYLER 3: SHERMAN — Entering the 2020 football season, the Lions knew they would playing around Thanksgiving. Their goal was to be in the postseason around Christmas and in January 2021.
Their playoff hopes were dashed on Friday afternoon near the Red River as Sherman, behind a smothering defensive line, defeated Tyler 30-3 at Historic Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats, after missing out on the party last year, gained a postseason berth as they improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in District 7-5A Division I. The Lions fell to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in league.
Tyler will close out the regular season by hosting rival Longview on Friday, Dec. 4, while Sherman visits West Mesquite the same night.
The Lions were limited to 16 yard rushing after being held to five yards last week against Highland Park. Tyler was in danger of being in negative yardage until a 34-yard TD run by backup quarterback Ken’Yontae Pinkard with 1:25 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Pinkard led the Lions in rushing with 15 yards on nine attempts. He connected on 4 of 10 passing attempts for 49 yards. Eli Sanchez was 12 of 25 for 81 yards and an interception before leaving with an injury. Sophomore Makavion Potts grabbed nine receptions for 70 yards for the Lions.
Sherman was led by running back Benji Omayebu, who had 133 yards on nine attempts with TD runs of 6452 (fourth play of game) and 52 yards. Andrew Nehrbass added 87 yards and a TD on 20 attempts.
CLASS 4A
LINDALE 36, C. HILL 7: TYLER — Lindale kept its magical season alive with a 36-7 win over Chapel Hill on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Already into the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Eagles added a trip to the state quarterfinals to their résumé. Lindale will face district rival Kilgore next week in a game tentatively set for Friday at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
A week after scoring nine touchdowns, Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins carried the ball 27 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and he added three catches for 64 yards and two scores. Kasey Villarreal had 53 yards on 16 carries, and Sam Peterson completed 8 of 17 passes for 147 yards.
Chapel Hill (8-5) finished with 159 yards of offense — 77 rushing and 82 passing. The Bulldogs had scored at least 40 points in three straight games before the Eagles shut out their offense on Friday. Quarterback Cameron Ford rushed for 48 yards and passed for 82.
CLASS 3A
MOUNT VERNON 12, MINEOLA 7: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Brock Nellor scored on the final play of the opening quarter, Adrian Diaz booted a pair of field goals and the Mount Vernon Tigers held on for a 12-7 win over the Mineola Yellowjackets in a Class 3A regional semifinal contest at Gerald Prim Field on Friday.
Nellor ended the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap an 83-yard drive, but the conversion failed to leave the Tigers holding a slim 6-0 lead.
Mineola, sparked by a turnover, answered with its long scoring drive on the contest to take its only lead of the game when Trevion Sneed bulled over from the 1-yard line following pass completions by T.J. Moreland of 11 yards to Thomas Hooten and 15 yards to Dawson Pendergass.
Mount Vernon responded with a 59-yard drive and a 33-yard field goal by Diaz as the half ended.
Pendergrass picked off a Nellor pass in the third, but Mineola turned it back over on a fumble recovered by Austin Reed at the Yellowjacket 35-yard line. That set up the final score of the game — another 33-yard field goal by Diaz with 2:14 left in the third period.
Mount Vernon moves to 11-2 and advances to face Malakoff next week in the regional finals. Mineola’s season ends at 11-2, with both losses coming to Mount Vernon.
MALAKOFF 24, GRANDVIEW 21: WACO – The Class 3A, Division I, Region 2 semifinal rematch lived up to the billing Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
In the end, The No. 4-ranked Malakoff Tigers (10-2) defeated the No. 2-ranked and two-time defending state champion Grandview Zebras 24-21 when Juan Gonzalez booted a 33-yard field goal with five seconds on the clock on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
This was the fifth meeting in the last three years as Grandview (11-1) has won the last four. In the past four meetings, Grandview won by scores of 35-21, 28-7, 14-13 and a 31-24 overtime win 91 days ago in this year’s season opener. The Zebras came in winning 37 of its last 38 games and 14 straight playoff games before Friday’s action.
Both teams started off hot in the first 24 minutes of action as Malakoff’s Duce Hart had a 53-yard touchdown reception from Darion Peace with 11:15 remaining in the first quarter. Juan Gonzales booted the PAT good for a 7-0 lead.
On the next drive for Grandview, Kason English had a 44 yard touchdown reception from Dane Jentsch with 9:44 in the first. Luke Ferguson booted the PAT good to tie the game at 7.
Grandview then scored a one yard TD run by Jentsch with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter for the 14-7 lead.
Malakoff went on a 98-yard drive as Riggin Smith capped the drive with a 32-yard reception from Peace with 6:48 remaining in the third. Gonzales booted the PAT good to tie the game at 14.
In the fourth quarter, Cole Gaddis gave the Tigers a 21-14 lead with a fumble recovery in the end zone with 8:29 remaining in regulation. Gonzales booted the PAT good for the 21-14 lead.
On the next drive, Haydin Thomas picked off Dane Jentsch at the Malakoff 49-yard line as Malakoff looked to drain the clock with 7:39 left in the game.
Jentsch tied the game at 21 with 3:38 remaining in the game on a six-yard TD run. Ferguson booted the PAT.
Gonzales won the game on a 33-yard FG with five seconds remaining for the 24-21 finale.
FROM STAFF REPORTS