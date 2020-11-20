DISTRICT 7-5A I
HIGHLAND PARK 49, TYLER 10: Highland Park showed why it is one of the best teams in the state, jetting out to early lead en route to a 49-10 victory over Tyler on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I football game at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Scots (6-0, 4-0) clinched a playoff berth, while the Lions saw their two game winning streak snapped as they fall to 2-5 and 2-2.
Despite the loss, the Lions are still in the hunt for a postseason spot. Tyler returns to action on the day after Thanksgiving in a game in Sherman. The winner of the 2 p.m. contest at Bearcat Stadium will have an edge in gaining a playoff berth. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Behind quarterback Brayden Schager, the 6-3 Hawaii commit, the Scots held a 36-0 halftime lead, holding the Lions to minus 16 rushing yards in the first half and 62 total yards.
For the game, Schager hit on 15 of 30 passing attempts for 288 yards and two TD passes. The Scots, led by running back Anthony Ghobriel, who rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 12 attempts, gained 235 yards on the ground.
Tyler had just five yards rushing for the game on 29 attempts as the HP defense lived in the Lions’ backfield. Junior quarterback Eli Sanchez did throw for 252 yards and a TD, including hitting on 22 of 39 passing attempt. Montrell Wade had five catches for 111 yards including a 62-yard TD reception on a bubble screen. Tacorey Gilliam had six catches for 41 yards and Makavion Potts had five receptions for 55 yards.
Defensively, Travion Ates had his third interception of the season for the Lions.
CLASS 4A
C. MILLS 43, VAN 27: MESQUITE — Van recovered four onside kicks in the third quarter to trim a 36-0 deficit down to 36-20.
Tyler Townley then tacked on his fifth touchdown pass of the night to help the unbeaten Caddo Mills Foxes pull out a 43-27 win over the Vandals in Class 4A Division II area round action Friday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Van trailed Caddo Mills 29-0 at halftime and opened the second half with an onside kick. Manny Moore recovered for the Vandals. However, three plays later, Townley recorded his second defensive interception of the night.
That led to Tonwley finding Konner Pounds for a 26-yard touchdown pass to push the score to 36-0 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
The Vandals then got on the board for the first time as Javonta Thomas scored on a 3-yard run with 3:53 on the clock to cut the score to 36-6.
The Vandals attempted another onside kick and recovered. Three plays later, Jackson Rainey found Luca Kozhev for an 18-yard touchdown to make the score 36-13 with 3:12 to play.
Another onside kick attempt by Van was recovered by the Vandals’ Moore — the third onside recovery by the Vandals in the quarter and second in a row.
That led to Thomas scoring on a 2-yard run to cut the score to 36-20 with 2:06 left in the third quarter.
Van once again lined up for an onside kick and once again came away with the football — No. 4 in the quarter.
Van got the ball down the Caddo Mills 6-yard line early in the fourth quarter looking to make it a one-possession game but was stopped on fourth down.
The Foxes responded with a 39-yard pass from Townley to Saldivar to make the score 43-20 with 7:18 remaining.
Van added a 3-yard touchdown run by Thomas to cut the score to 43-27 with 4:03 to play. This time, Caddo Mills’ Caden Lemmon leaped to secure the onside kick for the Foxes, who were unable to run out the remainder of the clock.
Caddo Mills (11-0) advances to face either Pleasant Grove or Nevada Community, which square off on Saturday.
Townley finished 13 of 19 through the air for 183 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 93 yards on 19 carries.
Townley had touchdown passes of 33, 9 and 11 yards to Gavyn Beane, Saldivar and Pounds in the first half. And Angus Aldridge had a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:22 left in the second quarter.
Thomas had 11 catches for 99 yards for Van (7-5). He also had three rushing touchdowns. Rainey was 24 of 37 for 264 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Kozhev made six receptions for 86 yards and a score for Van, which had 18 of its 24 first downs in the second half.
CLASS 3A
PAUL PEWITT 44, NEWTON 36: HENDERSON — Deiontray Hill had a 21-yard rushing touchdown with 7:24 remaining, added another later in the game and Paul Pewitt beat Newton 44-36 Friday in a Class 3A Division I Region III area playoff.
Hill had three rushing touchdowns on the night for the Brahmas, who improve to 8-3 on the year and move on to meet Elysian Fields in the regional semifinals.
Hill’s second score in the frame came from 23 yards out with two minutes left and put Pewitt up 44-30.
Newton’s Nate Williams scored on a 60-yard quarterback keeper 22 seconds later, but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, The Brahmas was able to run out the clock from there.
Williams threw for a touchdown in addition to his rushing score for the Eagles (7-3).
Newton’s Trinis Wash got the scoring started with a 10-yard run before Pewitt’s Kolby Kelley scored from the same distance to put the Brahmas up 7-6 after Dalton Vissering’s first of four PATs. DeAnthony Gatson countered with a 2-yard run to give Newton a 14-7 lead going into the second.
The Brahmas tied things with a 4-yard run by Hayden Green, and Williams found Wash on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-14 with 6:15 to go in the half.
Hill scored from seven yards out then ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 22-all with 2:10 to go before the break.
The score stayed that way after Pewitt’s Aden Weaver tackled a Newton runner inside the 1-yard line on 4th-and-goal.
Green had a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kadrien Johnson with 1:42 to go in the third to put the Brahmas back ahead, but Newton regained the lead 36 seconds into the fourth when Wash scored from 20 yards out and ran in the conversion.
However, Hill scored the next two touchdowns to push Pewitt into the regional semifinals.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 10-6A
HEATH 49, LEGACY 33: TYLER — After falling behind 35-7 at the half, Tyler Legacy made a furious comeback before coming up short, 49-33, in a District 10-6A battle against Rockwall-Heath at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Legacy cut the deficit to 35-27 with 9:25 to play on a 20-yard touchdown run by Bryson Donnell, but Heath answered with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Josh Hoover to corban Cleveland. A touchdown pass from Trent Adams to Jamarion Miller kept Legacy close, trimming the deficit to 42-33, but A zach Evans 17-yard TD run with 2:59 left sealed the deal for Heath.
Hoover passed for 330 yards on the might, and Cleveland finished with nine catches for 162 yards and four touchdowns.
Miller finished with 316 total yards for Legacy. He had 10 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 163 yards and two scores. Adams went 13 of 16 through the air for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Legacy (2-5, 0-3) will return to action at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium against North Mesquite.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 34, LUFKIN 14: LUFKIN – Andrew Tutt rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Bill Smith blocked and returned a punt for a score to give Longview the lead for good and the Lobo freshman team rallied for a 34-14 win over Lufkin.
Lufkin took a 6-0 lead early, but Tutt scored on a 1-yard run and Jacob Vasquez booted the extra point to put the Lobos in front 7-6.
The Panther scored and tacked on a two-point conversion just before the half to lead 14-7, but Chase Smith picked off a pass and Tutt scored on a 1-yard run to pull the Lobos to within 14-13 after a failed two-point try.
Smith’s blocked punt and 15-yard return for a TD moved Longview on top 19-14, and the Lobos added touchdown runs of 1-yard by Taylor Tatum and 18 yards by Alijah Johnson to put the game away.
Daedrion Garrett also had an interception for Longview (6-0) which will host McKinney North at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.