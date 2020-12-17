Trophies spill over throughout the entire field house, past accomplishments of teams that have walked the same halls and laid the tradition and expectations for future generations to follow.
This is it for Gilmer and Carthage.
"It's special," Gilmer's Mason Hurt said. "It's what every class that comes through here wants to do and we've worked to get it done."
It's the dream everywhere.
"You grind to get here," Carthage's Zay Woods added. "It means so much to play for a state title. Anyone that ever comes through here, this is it."
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs, two perennial powers, square off in an all-East Texas finale with the chance to add to those overflowing trophy cases, capping a year full of uncertainty and doubt.
"It feels good, it feels rewarding," Gilmer's Luke Watson said. "It feels like we're doing something for this town. First time since 2014, a team that we all grew up watching and elevated the standard. It's an honor to make it back."
Nothing has been easy in 2020 in playing through a pandemic. There were moments when no one was certain this would happen.
Perseverence and resiliency took a new meaning this year.
"We've challenged our kids to win the daily battle every day," Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said. "It's always been that mentality — a new day, every day — but this year, it's especially been true.
"I'm proud of the resiliency of our kids and our program to keep fighting through together."
Together has taken a new meaning this year, too.
"It has given something to our guys, our school, our community to rally around," Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel said. "There's so much that is negative and so much that's chaotic that it's like when you get to Friday night, there's some normalcy.
"For those few hours, everything else disappears in a way. That's part of why, in many ways and as crazy as it sounds, this year has been so sweet with everything going on. It's pure on that field and it's a relief to get to have something to be excited and happy about."
Here's a quick look at the Class 4A, Division II state championship between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs:
GILMER (14-1) VS. CARTHAGE (13-0)
When/Where: Noon, Today, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
On the air: TV: Fox Sports Southwest; Radio: KYKX 105.7
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Gilmer: Def. Canton (54-21); Godley (42-20); Sunnyvale (31-14); Caddo Mills (38-14); Graham (35-21)
Carthage: Def. Gatesville (forfeit); Silsbee (49-0); Salado (35-7); China Spring (52-14); Wimberley (28-7)
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: OL Matt Mauldin … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Jarot Ritter … OL Bodie Henson … OL Gavin Lhuillier ... QB Brandon Tennison (226-354-14, 3,747 yards, 38 TDs; 168 carries, 977 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Dylan Fluellen (57 catches, 1,134 yards, 18 TDs) ... WR Rohan Fluellen (61 catches, 887 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Mason Hurt (41 catches, 743 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Marshae Spraglin (16 catches, 424 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Jaydon Griffin (22 catches, 271 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Davion Smith (68 carries, 555 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Ashton Haynes (75 carries, 536 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Jared Ward (46 carries, 467 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Cody Guidry (41 carries, 212 yards, 2 TDs; 10 catches, 119 yards) ... RB Jaron Choyce (40 carries, 183 yards, 10 TDs)
Carthage: LB Kip Lewis (129 tackles, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 2 FR, FF) ... LB Camden Foster (106 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FR) ... Je’Kerrick Johnson (51 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks) .... DL Kylon Lister (66 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, FF) ... DL Giancarlos Riascos (35 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) ... DL Bobby Cooks (52 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 FR) ... DB Zay Woods (7 INTs, 4 PBU) ... DB Brandon King (5 INTs, 5 PBU) ... S Austin Morgan (62 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 PBU) ... Freddy Lynch (75 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks) ... LB Nate Marry (71 tackles, INT)
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: DL Matthew Burton (104 tackles, 23 TFL, 17 sacks, FF) ... LB Jett Jones (185 tackles, 18 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 5 PBU) ... LB Luke Watson (87 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) ... Omero Orona (100 tackles, 10 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 PBU, FF) ... LB Jaron Choyce (57 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) ... Davion Smith (55 tackles, 2 INT, 5 PBU) ... Braelyn Ward (48 tackles, 8 TFL, 3.5 sacks) ... DB Marshae Spraglin (3 INTs, 4 PBU) ... DB Rohan Fluellen (31 tackles, 6 INTs, 9 PBU) ... DB Jaydon Griffin (33 tackles, 3 INT, 9 PBU) ... DB Dylan Fluellen (46 tackles, 11 PBU, 3 INT) ...
Carthage: OL Tee Kellum ... OL Zackary Carlisle ... OL Luke Jackson ... OL Karston Williams ... OL Kaed Staton ... QB Kai Horton (157-231-2, 2,681 yards, 31 TDs; Rushing TD) ... RB Mason Courtney (177 carries, 1,311 yards, 27 TDs; 20 catches, 351 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Craig McNew (44 catches, 709 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Montrel Hatten Jr. (34 catches, 660 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Kavonte Brown (20 catches, 339 yards, 4 TDs) ... TE Montrell Smith (12 catches, 199 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Noah Paddie (11 catches, 242 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Braeden Wade (15 catches, 242 yards, 2 TDs)
JUST THE NUMBERS
Gilmer is averaging 488.8 yards (266.1 passing/222.7 rushing) and 42.7 points per game ... The Buckeyes have 105 TFLs, 55.5 sacks and 22 INTs as a team ... The Buckeyes average 6.5 yards per carry with nine players with a rushing touchdown ... Gilmer has eight players with a receiving touchdown ... Carthage is averaging 425.9 yards (248 passing/177.9 rushing) and 43.7 points per game ... The Bulldogs allow an average of 166.7 yards (69.2 passing/97.5 rushing) and 7.9 points per game ... The Bulldogs have 82 TFLs, 16 sacks and 22 INTs as a team ... Teams are 92-189-22 passing and average 3.1 yards per carry against the Bulldogs ... Carthage averages 6.4 yards per carry with six players with a rushing touchdown ... The Bulldogs have eight players with a touchdown catch
DID YOU KNOW?
Carthage is in the state championship for the ninth time in program history and eighth since 2008. The Bulldogs have seven state titles (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019) ... Gilmer is in the state championship for seventh time and sixth since 2004. The Buckeyes have three state titles (2004, 2009, 2014) ... The two teams played on September 25 with Carthage taking a 42-14 win