GILMER — Buckeye head coach Alan Metzel had a big smile on his face Friday night at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
It wasn't necessarily a quick review of Gilmer's lone scrimmage against Terrell, which had both its bright spots and other moments that looked like a scrimmage.
"The best thing tonight was that we got to go out there and play football," Metzel said. "Our guys were ecstatic to do it and it showed. It's been a long, trying time to get to this point. There were good things and some raggedness to be expected in a scrimmage like that.
"We're looking forward to really getting going next week."
Friday was just a quick pit stop, a chance to get on the field, work some things out and prepare. Gilmer has already done that, the game plan for its premier season-opening showdown with Gladewater is already set.
The Buckeyes rotated heavily in the quick scrimmage against Terrell and had a few starters held out as a precaution.
"A lot of moving parts out there," Metzel said. "We worked to play a lot of depth to get some guys on film that we don't know much about in a game-like setting.
"Like I told them, there were just little things here and there that we've got to clean up. The excitement took over at times, I think. But we've got it on film to review and we look to make a big jump before next week. We're right there."
Offensively, the Buckeyes traded off at quarterback between senior Mason Hurt and junior Brandon Tennison. They traded time at wide receiver when not in the gun. Rohan Fluellen, the sophomore brother of senior standout Dylan Fluellen, made a few big plays.
Terrell had a size advantage, particularly in the trenches.
"Good test there," Metzel said. "They were challenged against some size and speed tonight and held up well, especially up front. It was good to get pushed around a little bit, to have to bow your neck and get after them."
The big plays of the night honor went to Luke Watson, who had an impact on both sides of the ball.
"Luke, he's rolling," Metzel said. "He just works so hard and is so into his team. He's a competitor no matter what he's doing out there. I'm excited for his year."
Defensively, it was a swarm for the Buckeyes, who kept Terrell out of the endzone the entire night. Gilmer scored twice overall, once in the controlled portion and once in the lone 12-minute quarter.
"They really just played as a team," Metzel said. "We had some breakdowns but keeping them out of the endzone is always big for the defense. That was their goal."
Terrell popped off a few big gains, one on a broken play that almost ended in the endzone.
Almost.
"The thing I really liked is when that they had big play down to the two-yard line, we had a guy run all the way across the field to keep him out of the endzone then they got the stop," Metzel said. "Effort and hustle plays like that are things you can really harp on and build on for the year."
Friday was just a break, in all reality, in the preparation for the task that lies ahead. It was a chance to look at the little things.
It starts Thursday at Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium in Gladewater and continues through a gauntlet of a schedule that includes Henderson, Atlanta, Lindale, Carthage and Pleasant Grove.
"We've just got to focus," Metzel said. "The emotion part, we're not going to have to get our guys up to play Gladewater. We've got to stay on task and work every day. This was a small step. It's an eyes on the ground looking for the next step."