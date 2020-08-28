GLADEWATER — Gilmer junior quarterback Brandon Tennison completed 15 of 20 passes for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Buckeyes garnered a 55-41 win over the Gladewater Bears in their 2020 season opener at Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium Friday night.
Tennison had scoring tosses of 64, 20 and 40 yards as three different receivers cashed in for the Buckeyes.
The play on both sides was early-season sloppy as penalties were in high abundance and missed tackles were many.
Gilmer, however, was able to make the most of its opportunities and give its head coach Alan Metzel his first career win.
The Buckeyes rolled up 482 yards in offense and scored on eight of 11 offensive possessions. Gilmer had 27 first downs, but committed 145 yards in penalties.
It was also the homecoming for Gladewater favorite son Jonny Louvier, who starred at quarterback for the Bears in the early 2000s. And while his Bears showed glimpses of potential, it was the Buckeyes that made more big plays over the course of the contest.
Talented junior wide out D.J. Allen finished his night with five catches for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. Allen gathered in a pass from senior Tristan Holmes and turned it into a 78-yard score on Gladewater’s third offensive snap.
The Bears took a quick 7-0 lead with not even three minutes gone in the young season.
Gilmer, however, responded by scoring 27 unanswered and taking a 34-14 lead to the half.
Buckeye junior Jaron Choyce only had seven touches for 30 yards but found paydirt three times on runs of one, two and three yards.
After two Choyce scores gave Gilmer a 14-7 lead, Tennison paired with senior Marshae Spraglin on a 64-yard TD to cap a one-play explosion at 5:54 of the first half.
Tennison capped another one-play scoring possession when he connected with promising sophomore Rohan Fluellen on a 20-yard strike. The drive was set up after a nifty 27-yard punt return from junior Cody Guidry.
The Bears got a dose of adrenaline when senior Eli Carter fielded the ensuing kickoff a yard deep and brought it back 101 yards and a 27-14 deficit.
Not only did Tennison do it with his arm, he slipped up the middle from nine yards out in the waning moments of the second quarter to give Gilmer a 20-point lead at intermission.
Holmes, who completed 8 of 19 for 228 yards, paired one more time with Allen on a 57-yard TD as Gladewater pulled within 34-21 at 10:18 of the third.
Both teams went on lengthy drives for their next scores as Choyce found the end zone at the end of a 9-play, 64-yard march.
Junior fullback Devin Walker got in on the act for Gladewater with a three-yard smash to culminate a 13-play, 64-yard soujourn that melted 6:32 of the play clock.