MESQUITE — Davion Smith, Darrell Bush and backup quarterback Brandon Tennison scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, and Gilmer disposed of Fairfield 56-35 in the Class 4A Division II area round Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Smith racked up 170 yards in the winning effort while Bush recorded a team second-best 64. Tennison added an 86-yard touchdown throw in relief of starting quarterback Mason Hurt, who was shut down midway through the second quarter with a multiple possession lead.
Gilmer (9-3) — which recorded 347 yards in total while feasting on four fumble recoveries — erupted as soon as the scoreboard switched over to the second quarter en route to a 39-14 halftime advantage.
Bush scored from five yards the first snap of the period and returned to the end zone less than three minutes later on an 18-yard run for a 21-7 lead. It had been a 7-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter with the Buckeyes score coming from a 53-yard run by
Smith and an answer from DeMarcus Hayes from Fairfield (7-5).
DeQuann McWilliams hauled in a 52-yard pass from Justin Abram to get the Eagles within a possession, but the Buckeyes scored 34 consecutive points from there on a 23-yard field goal from Jose Hernandez, an 86-yard touchdown pass to Jaydon Griffin from backup quarterback Tennison and a 3-yard run by Tennison. Tennison ran in from one yard to finish Gilmer’s first possession of the second half, Hernandez hit a 32-yard field goal and Smith hit paydirt from 13 yards before the Buckeyes turned fully to backups early in the fourth quarter.
Fairfield scored three late touchdowns to make the final score more respectable.
The Buckeyes will face Waco Connally, 54-14 winners against Spring Hill, next week in the regional semifinal round at a time, date and venue to be coordinated between the two schools.