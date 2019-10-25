GILMER — Senior night at Jeff Traylor Stadium started out slow, but the Gilmer Buckeyes got on the gas in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points to knock off the Pittsburg Pirates, 28-6.
Gilmer improved their record to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in District 6-4A Division II, but getting past Pittsburg (3-5, 0-2) wasn’t as easy as they might’ve hoped for.
Senior running back Darrell Bush was Gilmer’s leading rusher on the evening, carrying the ball 29 times for 195 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Pittsburg’s running back sophomore Braydon Bolton, had 15 carries for 202 yards and one touchdown for the evening.
Both teams had a tough time getting going in the first half, as the weather was not ideal and both teams suffered from a handful of penalties.
Gilmer forced Pittsburg to a three-and-out on the Pirates opening drive, but Gilmer’s Cody Guidry fumbled the punt return on the Buckeyes 28 yard-line, the Pirates recovered, setting Pittsburg in scoring position.
On that same drive, Pittsburg’s quarterback KeMarian McCain fumbled the football and Gilmer’s Luke Watson recovered on the Buckeyes 12 yard-line. Still, the Buckeyes were unsuccessful in covering any ground with the ball.
Just before the break, with the Buckeyes driving, Pittsburg’s Cade Bush picked off Gilmer’s Mason Hurt at the Pirate 40 yard-line. Both teams remained at zero at the end of the half.
Early in the third, Pittsburg got in the end zone for the first points of the game when Bolton found a hole and hauled it 80 yards for the touchdown.
A missed 2-point conversion still left the Pirates ahead, 6-0.
Gilmer made a quarterback change on their next drive, putting in sophomore Brandon Tennison.
After a positive drive down the field, Gilmer found their first points of the game when Bush was able to punch it in from three yards out. A successful PAT put Gilmer on top 7-6 with 8:40 left to play in the third quarter.
Later, a Pittsburg punt put the Buckeyes on their own one yard-line. After a 59 yard dash from Bush, Gilmer got into the end zone with Bush plunging in from eight yards out for the score. The extra point was good, putting the Buckeye up 14-6 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Gilmer found themselves again with the ball on their three yard-line but, the Buckeyes drove down the field again with Bush scoring his third touchdown on the evening from just a yard out.