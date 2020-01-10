Matt Turner, who spent 12 seasons as offensive coordinator for one of the top programs in Texas and then kept things running at a high level as head coach at Gilmer High School for the next five seasons, has retired.
Turner went 53-17 as head coach for the Buckeyes, including a 10-4 record this past season.
His first Buckeye team in 2015 finished 14-1 and advanced to the state semifinals. Gilmer was 13-2 the following season, 10-3 in 2017 and 6-7 in 2018.
The 2019 Buckeyes defeated Farmersville (57-0), Fairfield (56-35) and Waco Connally (35-20) in the playoffs before falling to eventual Class 4A Division II state champion and district rival Pleasant Grove, 55-21, in the regional finals.
Prior to coming to Gilmer, Turner spent five seasons at Marshall - earning a state championship as an assistant - and 12 years as an assistant at Jacksonville. He also coached at Marked Tree, Arkansas from 1982-84 and Poplar Bluff, Missouri from 1984-86 before coming to Texas.
Turner took over as head coach at Gilmer following the 2014 season that saw the Buckeyes finish 16-0 and capture the Class 4A Division II state championship with a 35-35 win over West Orange-Stark at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Gilmer scored 950 points during that 2014 season, averaging 546.6 yards per game. The Buckeyes scored at least 35 points in all 16 games in 2014, topping 40 points 15 times, scoring at least 50 points in 13 games and scoring at least 60 nine times, at least 70 three times and scoring 80 or more points twice.
With Turner as the team's offensive coordinator, the 2004 and 2009 teams joined the 2014 squad as state champions, and the 2007 and 2012 teams played for state titles.