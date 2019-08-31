GILMER — The Gilmer offense was all about spreading the love Friday night as the Buckeyes rolled to a 47-26 victory in their season opener against Atlanta at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
The spread offense is the Buckeyes game and that’s exactly what they did. Leading the offensive unit was Junior quarterback Mason Hurt who completed 12 of 21 passes for 214 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of those 12 completions went for 54 and 56 yards.
Gilmer received the ball to start the game and wasted no time getting on the board with a nine yard rush from Jaydon Griffin and successful PAT from Dominick Chavez put the Buckeyes up 7-0. Later in the first, a 65 yard rush from Atlanta’s Dra Nelson would set the Rabbits up for a five yard rushing score from Caleb Hamilton.
They would miss the PAT leaving the score 7-6. Before the end of the first frame, Hurt hit Eddie Ray for an 11 yard scoring catch. The quarter came to a close Gilmer leading 14-6.
With 4:11 to go in the second quarter, Atlanta quarterback Kade Wood hit Keith Kinny for a 10 yard catch and score keeping the contest within reach with Gilmer up 20-13. Just before the break with 42 seconds left in the half, the Buckeyes added to their lead with a two yard rush from Brandon Tennison keeping the score in check up 27-13 going into the half.
Atlanta started the second half with the ball and put together an impressive drive only to fumble on the Gilmer 12 yard-line where the Buckeyes would take over. A strong defensive stand from the Rabbits kept the Buckeyes from doing much on their drive. They would get the ball back and drive down the field only to once again fumble on the Buckeyes eight yard-line. Late in quarter with 3:37 left, Gilmer would score with a two yard rush from Tennison bringing the score 34-13.
Atlanta would not go away that easy. An 83 yard kickoff return from Alijuah Drayton would help keep the score within reach at 34-19.
Gilmer began to pour it on heavy in the final frame. A six yard pass from Hurt to Dylan Fluellen would add to their lead, bringing the score to 47-19. Atlanta would score once more with a 58 yard rush from Caleb Hamilton but it would be just too little too late.
Gilmer had nine players with catches and 10 rushers going for a combined 222 yards.
Atlanta’s running backs Hamilton and Dra Nelson ran for a combined 247 yards.
Next week Gilmer heads to Van while Atlanta hosts Gladwater.